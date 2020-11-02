This is what a $20 million mansion looks like in Vaughan

Looking to settle down in a luxurious mansion in Vaughan? Well, you'll have to be willing to part with quite a hefty sum of money.

Located at 246 Pine Valley Crescent, this more than 22,000 square-foot home is currently on the market for a staggering $20 million and is pretty much the definition of grandeur.

With seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, there will definitely be no fighting for space in this house.

The modern finishes and the floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room make it the perfect place to host guests — after COVID-19, of course.

Speaking of space, the enormous master bedroom pretty much has all the room you'll ever need.

Including a bathroom with two showers and a tub.

And a larger-than-life walk-in closet. If you're ever bored, you can just head to the home's spa and poker room - yes, you read that right.

Or amp up your cooking skills in the huge kitchen that looks straight out of a Hollywood.

The backyard is, of course, fully equipped with a pool and cabana which will simply make for a nice view once the cold weather hits, unfortunately.

Compared to it's neighbours, it truly looks like a palace. The property even has space to comfortably park 19 cars. What more could you ask for?