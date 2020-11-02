Real Estate
246 pine valley crescent vaughan

This is what a $20 million mansion looks like in Vaughan

Looking to settle down in a luxurious mansion in Vaughan? Well, you'll have to be willing to part with quite a hefty sum of money. 

Located at 246 Pine Valley Crescent, this more than 22,000 square-foot home is currently on the market for a staggering $20 million and is pretty much the definition of grandeur. 

246 pine valley crescent vaughan

Just one of the home's seating areas.

With seven bedrooms and  11 bathrooms, there will definitely be no fighting for space in this house. 

246 pine valley crescent vaughan

A beautiful sitting area.

The modern finishes and the floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room make it the perfect place to host guests — after COVID-19, of course. 

246 pine valley crescent vaughan

Warm up during the winter months at the fireplace.

Speaking of space, the enormous master bedroom pretty much has all the room you'll ever need. 

246 pine valley crescent vaughan

The interiod design is all a bout luxury.

Including a bathroom with two showers and a tub.

246 pine valley crescent vaughan

No fighting for shower time in this house.

And a larger-than-life walk-in closet. If you're ever bored, you can just head to the home's spa and poker room - yes, you read that right. 

246 pine valley crescent vaughan

There's also a room with a pool table.

Or amp up your cooking skills in the huge kitchen that looks straight out of a Hollywood. 

246 pine valley crescent vaughan

The kitchen is the stuff of dreams.

The backyard is, of course, fully equipped with a pool and cabana which will simply make for a nice view once the cold weather hits, unfortunately. 

246 pine valley crescent vaughan

The view by the pool.

Compared to it's neighbours, it truly looks like a palace. The property even has space to comfortably park 19 cars. What more could you ask for?

246 pine valley crescent vaughan

Lead photo by

Realtor.ca

