Toronto man films himself asking owners of expensive homes what they do for a living

A guy from Toronto is gaining a lot of attention on TikTok for showing up to expensive homes to ask the owners what it is they do for a living.

Aaron Vankampen, a freelance location scout for his company One Percent Homes, has built quite a following on social media by asking expensive home owners something pretty much everyone has been dying to ask: how do you make your money?

Judging by his TikTok videos, Vankampen has stumbled across some pretty stunning homes and is not afraid to simply knock on the door and ask the owners that burning question.

Vankampen said that his business was suffering due to the spread of COVID-19, and as a result, he began doing this as a creative way to market it and save it.

"I've worked as a freelance location scout in the film industry for five years. In those five years, I've had to approach homes and businesses and inquire to film the spaces for various productions" Vankampen told blogTO.

"I was looking for a way to promote my location scouting business via social media because the pandemic has drastically effected business. I saw the 'What do you do for a living?' trend and thought I could take a spin on it with the locations I have and my ability to knock on doors and inquire about filming."

When people ask Vankampen what he does for a living now, he gets to say that he asks people what they do for a living.

"People are really interested to know what I do for a living and every time I answer it's, 'I ask people what they do for a living.'"

Vankampen went on to say that for the most part, the home owners have been friendly, but that some people obviously don't want to be filmed.

"In that case, I never will film them or share the videography," he said, adding that he never tresspasses and that everything is done with complete consent.

Of course, choosing which homes to approach is a different story.

"I look for houses [where] I can somewhat profile the people that answer the doors. I obviously do go to houses that are eyecatching but a lot of the experience that I've gained is from location scouting, it very much translates," he said.

"I have to knock on about 40 to 50 doors to get or two of my videos so the actual work in obtaining the content is alot."

Just as much as Vankampen is loving doing this, his followers are loving watching his videos - one is at a whopping 27.3 million views.

"Everybody is loving it. There are some people that think it's inappropriate but my really solid fanbase has my back. If someone has negativity people will say, 'He has consent.'"