Holiday Inn hotel in Toronto to be demolished and replaced by condos

The 50-year-old Holiday Inn by Yorkdale will soon be demolished for a trio of condos.

The 12-storey hotel directly across the street from Yorkdale Mall will become the site for a new development from the Gupta Group.

According to Holiday Inn Toronto-Yorkdale, its last day of operations will be November 30, 2020.

It has long been known that the ageing lodging would eventually be replaced by massive towers.

Applications to redevelop the site at 3450 Dufferin Street were first submitted in 2016, with designs from Page + Steele and IBI Group Architects for towers spanning 29, 33, and 37 storeys.

The proposal includes townhouse units, a new entwork of roads, and a public park.

In total, 1,044 residential units will be added to the area, the majority of which are one-bedrooms-plus dens.

The tallest tower, known as Building A, will also include 255 hotel rooms. Holiday Inn Toronto-Yorkdale, which was built in 1970, currently offers 372 rooms.

It's a difference of 116 rooms, but the real loss here appears to be the family-like relationship between employees, according to some staff in a local community group, and the memories made by guests who've visited over the last half century.

"I've taken pictures at company events and felt this sense that it was a really special place," wrote group member Joseph Fiore. "It will be sadly missed."

Goodbye to the conference rooms, indoor pool, and cool lobby courtyard, they don't make them like this anymore.