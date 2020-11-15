Holiday Inn hotel in Toronto to be demolished and replaced by condos

Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
The 50-year-old Holiday Inn by Yorkdale will soon be demolished for a trio of condos. 

The 12-storey hotel directly across the street from Yorkdale Mall will become the site for a new development from the Gupta Group.

According to Holiday Inn Toronto-Yorkdale, its last day of operations will be November 30, 2020. 

holiday inn toronto

The Holiday Inn across from Yorkdale Mall was built in 1970. Photo courtesy of Joseph Fiore. 

It has long been known that the ageing lodging would eventually be replaced by massive towers.

Applications to redevelop the site at 3450 Dufferin Street were first submitted in 2016, with designs from Page + Steele and IBI Group Architects for towers spanning 29, 33, and 37 storeys. 

The proposal includes townhouse units, a new entwork of roads, and a public park. 

holiday inn toronto

Three towers from the Gupta Group will soon replace the Holiday Inn Toronto-Yorkdale. Photo by Bousfields via City of Toronto submission.

In total, 1,044 residential units will be added to the area, the majority of which are one-bedrooms-plus dens. 

The tallest tower, known as Building A, will also include 255 hotel rooms. Holiday Inn Toronto-Yorkdale, which was built in 1970, currently offers 372 rooms. 

holiday inn toronto

The demolition of the Holiday Inn Toronto-Yorkdale has sparked some nostalgia from former visitors and staff alike. Photo courtesy of Joseph Fiore.

It's a difference of 116 rooms, but the real loss here appears to be the family-like relationship between employees, according to some staff in a local community group, and the memories made by guests who've visited over the last half century.

"I've taken pictures at company events and felt this sense that it was a really special place," wrote group member Joseph Fiore. "It will be sadly missed." 

Goodbye to the conference rooms, indoor pool, and cool lobby courtyard, they don't make them like this anymore. 

Joseph Fiore

