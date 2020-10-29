Real Estate
1343 blythe road mississauga

This is what a $30 million mansion looks like in Mississauga

This mansion in Mississauga is truly what dreams are made of. 

Located at 1343 Blythe Road, this enormous, 18,000 square-foot home is currently on the market for a whopping $30 million and honestly, it's pretty obvious why. 

1343 blythe road mississauga

The home's grand front entrance.

Not only is it equipped with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, but the house was specifically designed so that almost every room has an amazing view of the outdoors. 

1343 blythe road mississauga

The home's main floor living area.

The master bedroom has a fireplace, his and her walk-in closets, a six-piece bathroom, and a powder room in case you need that extra primping time. 

1343 blythe road mississauga

The stunning master bedroom has all the amenities you'll need.

You'll even find a full gym with multiple pieces of professional equipment on the second floor. 

1343 blythe road mississauga

The perfect place for your quarantine workout.

The third floor, on the other hand, houses a recreational area and a walkout to an enormous terrace that has a fireplace as well.

1343 blythe road mississauga

With a recreation room on the third floor, you'll never be bored.

As if all of that wasn't enough, this massive mansion comes with four garages, two of which are heated.

Not to mention there are 20 parking spaces on the property in total. 

1343 blythe road mississauga

Probably more space than you'll know what to do with.

This house would be perfect for anyone who loves to play golf, as it backs onto a golf course that's connected with a private path. 

1343 blythe road mississauga

You're own private path to play golf.

It might even appeal to the nature-lovers out there since the Credit River, in which you can fish, canoe, or kayak, runs through the property.

Of course, to get all of this, you'll have to be willing to part with a pretty hefty chunk of change. 

Lead photo by

Sotheby's Realty

