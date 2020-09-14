Real Estate
This $1.4M circular home with an orchard is for sale near Toronto

No dust bunnies can hide in the corners of this unconventional, circular home recently put on the market near Toronto.

The round home in Uxbridge, less than an hour’s drive north-east of Toronto, went on the market on Sept. 4 and is a rare find, Chestnut Park Real Estate sales representative Sorrelle Golomb told blogTO.

The circular home at 640 Ball Road boasts three fireplaces.

“You don’t see a ton of these, it is very unique and very special,” said Golomb.

The three-bedroom home is close enough to Toronto to be a “perfect city getaway” yet far enough to be a retreat for peace and quiet.

It is the first time the property has been on the market — the owners bought the land in the 1960s and built the home in the early 1970s.

The home was built in the early 1970s.

Aside from the interesting shape, the home sits on a beautiful, nearly 10-acre property with a small orchard and gardens for personal use. It is forested with a spring-fed pond.

The home sits on nearly 10 acres with a pond and orchard.

A wall of south-facing windows allows for an unobstructed view of the pond and surrounding forested landscape.

"The views, anytime, any season are spectacular," Golomb said.

There are fireplaces on each floor and even an indoor wood-burning barbecue.

The home has an indoor barbecue. 

Round homes, in addition to being aesthetically pleasing, can be more energy efficient flat homes. This is because the round structure has less exterior space exposed to heat and cold. Wind moves around the curves instead of smacking against a flat wall.

The property is listed for just over $1.4 million.

