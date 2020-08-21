Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
glenhill condos toronto

Toronto is getting a new hotel in the most unlikely place

Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A quiet residential neighbourhood in Toronto is about to get an injection of hotel suites. 

Unlike the majority of new hotel projects in Toronto, which are popping up in downtown tourist pockets like the waterfront or Richmond Street, Glenhill Condominimiums will set up at the unlikely intersection of Bathurst and Glencairn.

glenhill condos toronto

Glenhill Condos will sit outside of major tourist areas in Toronto. Photo via Glenhill Condominiums.

Replacing a four-storey office building and a single-family home, the proposed nine-storey building from Lanterra Developments will contain a mix of residential units, hotel suites and retail space. 

Designed by IBI Group Architects (the same people designing the Eglinton Crosstown LRT), the building will use its ground floor and mezzanine levels for nine hotel suites and 13 hotel suites, respectively. 

glenhill condos toronto

The ground floor and mezzanine will have 22 hotel suites. Photo via Glenhill Condominiums.

The rest of the building will be made up of 113 residential units, mostly two-bedrooms. Suites will range from 1,000 to 5,000 square feet. There will also be three townhouses with two bedrooms each. 

The building will also incorporate a green space stretching from Glencairn to Hillmount.

glenhill condos toronto

The nine-storey building will feature 113 residential units. Photo via Glenhill Condominiums.

Sitting just north of Forest Hill, the new hotel won't be walking distance from any tourist destinations (maybe the Winners at Lawrence Plaza?) though it does have great access to the part of the Beltline Trail that runs across Bathurst, which could take you across the city to Evergreen Brickworks.

glenhill condos toronto

The project from Lanterra Developments will sit on the southwest corner of Bathurst and Glencairn. Photo via Glenhill Condominiums.

The good news is that Glenhill Condominiums is about a 15-minute walk from Glencairn station, which could be beneficial for one of the more underused stops on the TTC line. 

Lead photo by

IBI Architects Group

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto is getting a new hotel in the most unlikely place

Tiny house in Toronto listed for $1 million sells for $800k over asking

The number of condos for rent in downtown Toronto has spiked by 80%

Toronto home sales continue to recover from the pandemic's impact

Toronto developers are trying to create a River District and here's its next condo

This is what it costs to buy a floating house in Toronto

The Distillery District is getting another big condo building

Here's where rent prices have dropped the most in Toronto by neighbourhood