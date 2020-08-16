Real Estate
river district toronto

Toronto developers are trying to create a River District and here's its next condo

Sidewalk Labs has exited the stage but a vestige of the ambitious Quayside Project remains: the River District. 

The 62-hectare neighbourhood, made up of five sections, was first conceptualized by Sidewalk Labs and Waterfront Toronto as a hub for innovation on Toronto's eastern waterfront.

river district toronto

The River District was first proposed in Sidewalk Labs' Master Innovation and Development Plan in 2019. Photo via Sidewalk Labs. 

The plan was for the River District to be built up across Villiers East and West, Keating East, McClear, and Polson Quay over the course of 20 years, but Google's departure meant the loss of the district's spearheading real estate developer.

Since then term River District has largely escaped the neighbourhood vernacular of the regular Torontonian. But Broccolini, a Quebec-based construction company, is now trying to bring the term back with a new condo development above the Don River. 

The firm is proposing a 34-storey development called LeftBank, which will sit right at River and Dundas Street East, introducing a new park that will lead to the Don River. 

river district toronto

LeftBank marks a new residential project in the River District. Photo courtesy of Broccolini via Caramel.

The linear park will also connect to the ravine network with a path to the Evergreen Brick Works. 

Designed by IBI Group, the exterior of the black-and-white will have a"sail-like mast" 

Inside, the building will feature a Milan-inspired mid-century look by Patton Design, with a high-ceilinged lobby.

Suites will have smart technology including wall pads and smartphone apps that will allow residents to see their guests arrive or receive parcels. Home by Broccolini includes things like digital door locks and leak detectors. 

river district toronto

The interior of the proposed 34-storey condo will be designed by Patton Design. Photo courtesy of Broccolini via Caramel.

Residents will be able to tune up their bikes in the tool room. A yoga studio will come equipped with a juice bar, zen garden and meditation room. 

Those working from home can use a co-working lounge. Dog owners can take advantage of the dog spa to groom their pampered pets. Occupancy for LeftBank is expected in 2023.

Lead photo by

Broccolini via Caramel

