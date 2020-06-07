U of T is getting a breathtaking new building with a green roof and lush gardens

New plans have been submitted for a brand new building at University of Toronto Scarborough which will see glassy new lecture halls and a massive green roof on campus.

The five-storey building, dubbed University of Scarborough IC2, is designed by CEBRA Architecture and ZAS Architects.

Proposed for land currently being used as a parking lot for students and visitors, IC2 will contain 19 new lecture halls, classrooms, study spaces, lab rooms, and 124 faculty and staff offices.

Plans show that the ground floor will include a cafe, and sloping areas for seating and flower beds.

Atop the fourth floor will be a huge green roof and gardens, with a mechanical roof and rooftop.

Designed as a companion building to the UTSC Instructional Centre, which was designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects and completed in 2011, this new building will sit just north at the corner of Military Trail and Pan Am Drive.

A new six-storey, 1,244-vehicle parking structure is also planned, and will connect to the new building via an underground tunnel.