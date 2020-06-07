Real Estate
University of Scarborough IC2

U of T is getting a breathtaking new building with a green roof and lush gardens

New plans have been submitted for a brand new building at University of Toronto Scarborough which will see glassy new lecture halls and a massive green roof on campus. 

The five-storey building, dubbed University of Scarborough IC2, is designed by CEBRA Architecture and ZAS Architects.

University of Scarborough IC2

Plans have been submitted for U of T Scarborough's new IC2 building. Photo by CEBRA Architecture and ZAS Architects via City of Toronto submission.

Proposed for land currently being used as a parking lot for students and visitors, IC2 will contain 19 new lecture halls, classrooms, study spaces, lab rooms, and 124 faculty and staff offices. 

Plans show that the ground floor will include a cafe, and sloping areas for seating and flower beds. 

University of Scarborough IC2

The five-storey building will accompany the first Instruction Centre built in 2011. Photo by CEBRA Architecture and ZAS Architects via City of Toronto submission.

Atop the fourth floor will be a huge green roof and gardens, with a mechanical roof and rooftop. 

Designed as a companion building to the UTSC Instructional Centre, which was designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects and completed in 2011, this new building will sit just north at the corner of Military Trail and Pan Am Drive. 

University of Scarborough IC2

First-floor planter areas and a green roof are planned for the building. Photo by CEBRA Architecture and ZAS Architects via City of Toronto submission.

A new six-storey, 1,244-vehicle parking structure is also planned, and will connect to the new building via an underground tunnel. 

Photos by

CEBRA Architecture and ZAS Architects via City of Toronto submission.

