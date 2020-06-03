Real Estate
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bay bloor tower

Soaring skyscraper is coming to Bay and Bloor

Real Estate
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A new mixed-use tower is coming to the northwest corner of Bay and Bloor, and it's set to soar high above the skyline with 87 storeys.

The new skyscraper is being designed by Swiss-based architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron and Canadian architects Quadrangle, both of which were appointed by developers Kroonenberg Groep and ProWinko

This development will mark Herzog & de Meuron's first project in Toronto, and Urban Strategies will also be part of the design team.

"This is an iconic block in the neighbourhood and Toronto at large. We have an opportunity to deliver a project that sets a new benchmark for design and strives to give something back to the city," said Lesley Bamberger, owner of Kroonenberg Groep, in a statement.

Once completed, the building will house 332 condominium units spread over 64 floors, and the first 16 storeys will be reserved for various retail and office spaces. 

bay bloor towerCondo units will range from one bedrooms to multi-level penthouses, all of which will have floor-to-ceiling operable windows to provide natural ventilation and light.

Separating the the condos from the lower floors will be a private amenities level, and the highest three floors will be occupied by a large restaurant, sky lounge and rentable spaces. 

Photos by

Herzog & de Meuron

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Soaring skyscraper is coming to Bay and Bloor

Toronto releases initial locations for new modular homes

Short-term rentals persist at notorious Toronto condo building despite ban

Toronto is getting a new hotel built on top of a 19th century house

People in Ontario are trying to stop Bill 184 from making evictions easier

Here's what you can do if you can't make next month's rent in Toronto

This is what's replacing the old Mr. Christie cookie factory in Toronto

This new Toronto condo will come with an urban forest out front