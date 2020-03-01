Parking spots at an unbuilt condo in Toronto are already selling for almost $200k

The price list for one prestigiously-placed, yet-to-be-built, 62-storey condo tower in Toronto's swanky Yorkville neighbourhood shows that a tiny rectangle of pavement in Canada's largest city could cost you nearly as much as an entire house in other parts of the country.

A pre-construction development at 11 Yorkville Avenue (stylized as 11 YV) by Metropia, Capital Developments, and RioCan REIT promises to be a glittering "mark of luxury and sophistication" that's been "inspired by the timeless towers of Manhattan."

That's real estate speak for "supes expensive."

Prices on 387-square-foot studio units will start in the low 700,000's, according to websites for "VIP" and "platinum" buyers (sales aren't open to the general public yet).

The largest units available in the 675-suite tower will go for more than 2 million dollars each — which sounds like a lot, but really is a steal with such amenities as a bordeaux lounge, an indoor/outdoor infinity pool, two hammam steam rooms and a pet spa.

Yes, a pet spa.

What doesn't appear to be included in the price of these luxury condo units are any parking spaces.

A single spot beneath the building, which is expected to open in spring of 2024, is currently selling for a whopping $189,000.

This astronomical figure is listed on the website condonow.com as the "parking price," but you'd actually pay an additional $120 per month in "parking maintenance" fees.

PSR brokerage agent Mark Jobling, of the husband-and-wife firm Erika & Mark Real Estate, confirmed by email on Friday that this parking spot sales figure is indeed accurate.

"Yes, the price for a parking spot is $189,900," he said of the forthcoming 11 YV. "Becoming quite typical for high rise developments in and around Yorkville."

Wow. Just... wow.