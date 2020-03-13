Sold! Toronto home goes for almost $300K over asking in two days

The Toronto home isn't unique by any stretch of the measure but not everyone is looking for unconventional in a home.

It was built two years ago and ticks all the boxes for ideal family home.

It has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a beautiful open plan main floor and plenty of living space.

The interior is stylish and refined.

The kitchen has a moody vibe to it with the dark marble waterfall island.

It's also great for entertaining with the open concept dining area.

The master suite is quite spectacular with a fireplace and a large sun deck that will be exceptional in the summer.

It also has a five piece en suite and a walk-in closet.

The home has a decent sized back yard and a finished basement rounding it off with all the necessary elements to a family home.

The Essentials

Address: 59 Oriole Gardens

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Size: 31.25 x 81 feet

Realtor: Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

Hit the market at: $3,375,000

Sold for: $3,600,000

Why it sold for what it did?

A gorgeous new-build detached home in a prime location? Do I really need to spell it out?

Was it worth it?

Yeah. If the speed in which this home sold is any indication of the worth of a home, this house is a sound investment.