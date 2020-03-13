Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
59 Oriole Gardens Toronto

Sold! Toronto home goes for almost $300K over asking in two days

The Toronto home isn't unique by any stretch of the measure but not everyone is looking for unconventional in a home. 59 Oriole Gardens Toronto

It was built two years ago and ticks all the boxes for ideal family home. 

59 Oriole Gardens TorontoIt has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a beautiful open plan main floor and plenty of living space. 

59 Oriole Gardens TorontoThe interior is stylish and refined. 

59 Oriole Gardens TorontoThe kitchen has a moody vibe to it with the dark marble waterfall island.

59 Oriole Gardens TorontoIt's also great for entertaining with the open concept dining area. 

59 Oriole Gardens TorontoThe master suite is quite spectacular with a fireplace and a large sun deck that will be exceptional in the summer.

59 Oriole Gardens TorontoIt also has a five piece en suite and a walk-in closet.

59 Oriole Gardens TorontoThe home has a decent sized back yard and a finished basement rounding it off with all the necessary elements to a family home.  59 Oriole Gardens Toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 59 Oriole Gardens
  • Type: House 
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Size: 31.25 x 81 feet
  • Realtor: Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.
  • Hit the market at: $3,375,000
  • Sold for: $3,600,000 59 Oriole Gardens Toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

A gorgeous new-build detached home in a prime location? Do I really need to spell it out?59 Oriole Gardens Toronto

Was it worth it?

Yeah. If the speed in which this home sold is any indication of the worth of a home, this house is a sound investment. 59 Oriole Gardens Toronto

