Sold! Toronto home goes for almost $300K over asking in two days
The Toronto home isn't unique by any stretch of the measure but not everyone is looking for unconventional in a home.
It was built two years ago and ticks all the boxes for ideal family home.
It has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a beautiful open plan main floor and plenty of living space.
The interior is stylish and refined.
The kitchen has a moody vibe to it with the dark marble waterfall island.
It's also great for entertaining with the open concept dining area.
The master suite is quite spectacular with a fireplace and a large sun deck that will be exceptional in the summer.
It also has a five piece en suite and a walk-in closet.
The home has a decent sized back yard and a finished basement rounding it off with all the necessary elements to a family home.
A gorgeous new-build detached home in a prime location? Do I really need to spell it out?
Yeah. If the speed in which this home sold is any indication of the worth of a home, this house is a sound investment.
