Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Condo of the week: 224 King Street West

Condo of the week: 224 King Street West

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Taking up half the 42nd floor is this spectacular south facing three-bedroom Toronto condo.

The spacious suite has 2,480 square-feet of living space and great views of the city. 

The main living spaces are open concept and bright thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows. 

The black and white colour scheme is edgy and cool. 

The bedrooms are spacious and have beautiful views of Toronto.

They each have an en suite bathroom. 

There's also a small library / home office and 60-foot balcony. 

As for amenities, this condo is stacked with a pool, party room, meeting room, shared rooftop deck and gardens, restaurant, security guard, and concierge.

Specs
  • Address: #4202 – 224 King Street West
  • Price: $3,325,000
  • Bedrooms: 3 
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 100
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,772.32 monthly
  • Brokerage: Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd. 
  • Listing ID: C4694252
Good For

Fans of the performing arts. Theatre Park is located next door to the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Move On If

You're not really into the glass box in the sky type condo.

Lead photo by

224kingstreetwestsuite4202.com

