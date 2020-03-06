Sold! Toronto home goes for almost $1 million under asking

This Toronto home first hit the market back in 2019 for $3,890,000 and went on and off the market every month, slowly dropping in price. This month it was re-listed for $2,790,000.

The home is quite narrow, just over 17 feet wide, but it's beautifully renovated.

The interior is open, bright, and modern with lots of smart home features.

The kitchen is sleek and minimalist.

But despite how wonderfully the home has been renovated it seems like it stripped the charm and character of the Victorian home.

The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms with heated floors.

The backyard is a decent size for inner city Toronto. The only downside is people in the building behind can see right into your backyard from their balconies.

The Essentials

Address: 184 Strachan Avenue

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Size: 17.58 x 88.25 feet

Realtor: iPro Realty Ltd.

Hit the market at: $2,790,000

Sold for: $2,959,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It's in a great location and it's been fully renovated.

Was it worth it?

While the home is small and some of the design choices aren't really my style, the location alone makes it worth the hefty price tag.