Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
184 Strachan Avenue Toronto

Sold! Toronto home goes for almost $1 million under asking

This Toronto home first hit the market back in 2019 for $3,890,000 and went on and off the market every month, slowly dropping in price. This month it was re-listed for $2,790,000. 

184 Strachan Avenue TorontoThe home is quite narrow, just over 17 feet wide, but it's beautifully renovated. 

184 Strachan Avenue TorontoThe interior is open, bright, and modern with lots of smart home features.

184 Strachan Avenue TorontoThe kitchen is sleek and minimalist.

184 Strachan Avenue TorontoBut despite how wonderfully the home has been renovated it seems like it stripped the charm and character of the Victorian home. 

184 Strachan Avenue TorontoThe home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms with heated floors. 

184 Strachan Avenue TorontoThe backyard is a decent size for inner city Toronto. The only downside is people in the building behind can see right into your backyard from their balconies. 184 Strachan Avenue Toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 184 Strachan Avenue
  • Type: House 
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Size: 17.58 x 88.25 feet
  • Realtor: iPro Realty Ltd.
  • Hit the market at: $2,790,000
  • Sold for: $2,959,000184 Strachan Avenue Toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It's in a great location and it's been fully renovated. 184 Strachan Avenue Toronto

Was it worth it?

While the home is small and some of the design choices aren't really my style, the location alone makes it worth the hefty price tag.184 Strachan Avenue Toronto

Lead photo by

Houssmax

