Rental of the week: somewhere in Scarborough

Just looking at this Toronto apartment made me sad. I can't even imagine how living in it would not make you lose the will to live.

The kid on the TV screen captures my face looking at this listing almost perfectly. Dejected and resigned to the fact that this is the reality of the Toronto rental market.

The barren room is $1,100 a month and comes "furnished" with some spare cardboard boxes, a wardrobe made of fabric and the paper IKEA lamp that everyone bought for their first apartment because it was the cheapest option.

Is there a bed? No. Table? I guess that desk kinda counts. Couch? Also no. More than one sad chair? Don't be greedy now!

So when a listing says furnished they mean you can have their Goodwill rejects and a box that may or may not contain a fan.

Equally depressing is the kitchen – not actually a kitchen. The dilapidated cupboards, a hot plate and a sink barely meet the requirements to make a stir fry.

As for the fridge it's nowhere near the kitchen but rather all the way in the boiler room next to the washing machine... convenient right?

The listing also specifies it's only looking for female students or working professionals. I'm pretty sure you can't discriminate based on gender.

There's also some hard rules that come with this studio. The listing writes: "ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING, NO PARTYING, NO PETS" in all caps so you know you're not allowed even a little happiness while you live here.

Specs

Address: somewhere in Scarborough maybe near Kingston Rd. and Lawrence Ave. E

Type: Basement

Rent: $1,100 / month

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: Yes

Air conditioning? No

Bedrooms: 0

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Yes

Laundry? In-unit

Outdoor space? No

Pet friendly? No

Good For

Being able to do laundry and eat snacks at the same time.

Move On If

You smoke, party or have pets.