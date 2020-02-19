Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
scarborough toronto

Rental of the week: somewhere in Scarborough

Just looking at this Toronto apartment made me sad. I can't even imagine how living in it would not make you lose the will to live. 

scarborough torontoThe kid on the TV screen captures my face looking at this listing almost perfectly. Dejected and resigned to the fact that this is the reality of the Toronto rental market. 

scarborough torontoThe barren room  is $1,100 a month and comes "furnished" with some spare cardboard boxes, a wardrobe made of fabric and the paper IKEA lamp that everyone bought for their first apartment because it was the cheapest option. 

scarborough torontoIs there a bed? No. Table? I guess that desk kinda counts. Couch? Also no. More than one sad chair? Don't be greedy now! 

scarborough torontoSo when a listing says furnished they mean you can have their Goodwill rejects and a box that may or may not contain a fan. 

scarborough torontoEqually depressing is the kitchen – not actually a kitchen. The dilapidated cupboards, a hot plate and a sink barely meet the requirements to make a stir fry.  

scarborough torontoAs for the fridge it's nowhere near the kitchen but rather all the way in the boiler room next to the washing machine... convenient right? 

scarborough torontoThe listing also specifies it's only looking for female students or working professionals. I'm pretty sure you can't discriminate based on gender.

scarborough torontoThere's also some hard rules that come with this studio. The listing writes: "ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING, NO PARTYING, NO PETS" in all caps so you know you're not allowed even a little happiness while you live here. 

Specs
  • Address: somewhere in Scarborough maybe near Kingston Rd. and Lawrence Ave. E
  • Type: Basement
  • Rent: $1,100 / month 
  • Furnished? Yes
  • Utilities: Yes
  • Air conditioning? No
  • Bedrooms: 0
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: Yes
  • Laundry? In-unit
  • Outdoor space? No
  • Pet friendly? Noscarborough toronto
Good For

Being able to do laundry and eat snacks at the same time. 

Move On If

You smoke, party or have pets. 

