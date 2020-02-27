Toronto house under construction collapses into neighbouring home

City of Toronto building department officials and the Ministry of Labour are investigating after a half-built home straight up fell over onto another home in Toronto's west end.

Calling the situation a "structural collapse," Toronto Fire shared a photo of the house-wearing-another-house-as-a-hat on Twitter shortly before 3 p.m. this afternoon, sparking a torrent of questions from the peanut gallery about what on earth had happened.

It is not yet clear how or why the under construction-home fell over, but fire officials did confirm that nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

TFS is on scene of a structural collapse; house under construction. There are no report of injuries, Toronto Building and the MOL notified pic.twitter.com/XCINEXvCHi — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) February 27, 2020

Toronto Fire told Global News that the house is located on Homeview Avenue near Jane Street and that it collapsed around 1 p.m. today.

Residents on both sides of the work site were evacuated, according to Global, which makes sense given that one of said residences is now covered in extra house.

"The house next door is seeing that MONNNNNEY," commented one Instagram user after seeing a photo of the damage.

"That's obviously a Daniel Libeskind design," joked another, referencing the star architect responsible for Toronto's controversial ROM crystal. "Its' called Architecture honey, look it up."

On Twitter, observers got more serious.

"Welcome to the era of poorly engineered and built open concepts with minimal to no perpendicular interior walls that tie structures together and allow it to mitigate strong lateral forces," wrote one.

Others are treating the scene as a physical metaphor for Toronto's housing market in general.

"Asking $1.75M for this handyman's dream," joked one person of how the MLS listing for the fallen-over place would read.

"That's pretty much the toronto housing market for you," wrote another. "Frail."