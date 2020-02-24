Real Estate
airbnb toronto

This Airbnb in Toronto is totally packed with nostalgia

This 1,100 square-foot hard loft in Toronto is brimming with charm and character.airbnb toronto

The open concept apartment spans two floors with exposed brick and concrete floors. 

airbnb torontoThere's vintage pieces scattered throughout the home – from a Singer sewing table to old film cameras and a gumball machine from your childhood. 

airbnb torontoEverything is quirky and adorable.

airbnb torontoFurther to the funky vintage vibe is the appliances which date from the 1960's.  

airbnb torontoThe kitchen also comes with all the basics from cutlery to spices. 

airbnb torontoThe decor is cozy and functional with two pull out couches and one Queen size bed. 

airbnb torontoBut due to the the loft factor all the bedrooms are open, which might not be ideal for some. 

airbnb torontoThe high ceilings also make for an epic screen for the projector. Movie night just got a whole lot better here. 

airbnb torontoThe Airbnb also has a parking spot and there's a laundry machine on the premises. airbnb toronto

Specs
  • Listing: 7076178
  • Neighbourhood: Liberty Village
  • Price: $82 /night 
  • Guests: 6
  • Bedrooms: 1 
  • Beds: 3
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Perks: Projector for movie style Netflix binges 
airbnb torontoGood for

A trip down memory lane. airbnb toronto

Move on if

You want privacy. The entire loft is open. There are no doors to bedrooms at all. airbnb toronto

Lead photo by

Airbnb

