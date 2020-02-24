This Airbnb in Toronto is totally packed with nostalgia

This 1,100 square-foot hard loft in Toronto is brimming with charm and character.

The open concept apartment spans two floors with exposed brick and concrete floors.

There's vintage pieces scattered throughout the home – from a Singer sewing table to old film cameras and a gumball machine from your childhood.

Everything is quirky and adorable.

Further to the funky vintage vibe is the appliances which date from the 1960's.

The kitchen also comes with all the basics from cutlery to spices.

The decor is cozy and functional with two pull out couches and one Queen size bed.

But due to the the loft factor all the bedrooms are open, which might not be ideal for some.

The high ceilings also make for an epic screen for the projector. Movie night just got a whole lot better here.

The Airbnb also has a parking spot and there's a laundry machine on the premises.

Specs

Listing: 7076178

Neighbourhood: Liberty Village

Price: $82 /night

Guests: 6

Bedrooms: 1

Beds: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Perks: Projector for movie style Netflix binges

Good for

A trip down memory lane.

Move on if

You want privacy. The entire loft is open. There are no doors to bedrooms at all.