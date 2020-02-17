Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
airbnb toronto

This Airbnb in Toronto will almost make you forget you’re in the city

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Nestled in the heart of Leslieville is this absolutely adorable little cabin. 

The studio, according to the listing, was renovated in 2015 and is totally separate from the main home. 

airbnb torontoIt's surrounded by a gorgeous garden that's complete with a goldfish pond and water feature.

airbnb torontoThe studio is charming with brick floor, exposed beams and radiant heating. 

airbnb torontoThere's a dual purpose double Murphy bed.

airbnb torontoIt can either be a bed or a table, so if you need to get some work done you'd at least have a place to do it. 

airbnb torontoWhile there isn't a full kitchen there's a small kitchenette which would be perfectly adequate for making a small meal – say breakfast. 

airbnb torontoThere's a full size bathroom that comes with the essentials. 

And while the cottage may feel miles away from the city it's actually very central. So exploring all Toronto has to offer is just a short TTC journey away. airbnb toronto

Specs
  • Listing: 6185463
  • Neighbourhood: Leslieville
  • Price: $100 /night 
  • Guests: 2
  • Bedrooms: 0 
  • Beds: 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Perks: Goldfish pondairbnb toronto
Good for

Feeling like you're in a fairytale. The garden is giving off major "The Secret Garden" vibes. airbnb toronto

Move on if

You want or need more space. airbnb toronto

Lead photo by

Airbnb

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This Airbnb in Toronto will almost make you forget you’re in the city

Sold! This is what a $4 million condo in Toronto looks like

Condo of the week: 35 Mariner Terrace

It's way harder for single people to buy homes in Toronto than couples

Soaring new Toronto condo building will be the tallest in Canada

Toronto landlords are evicting tenants to move back into their apartments at an alarming rate

Affordability in Toronto is officially at an all-time low

Rental of the week: 41 Maberley Crescent