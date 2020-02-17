This Airbnb in Toronto will almost make you forget you’re in the city

Nestled in the heart of Leslieville is this absolutely adorable little cabin.

The studio, according to the listing, was renovated in 2015 and is totally separate from the main home.

It's surrounded by a gorgeous garden that's complete with a goldfish pond and water feature.

The studio is charming with brick floor, exposed beams and radiant heating.

There's a dual purpose double Murphy bed.

It can either be a bed or a table, so if you need to get some work done you'd at least have a place to do it.

While there isn't a full kitchen there's a small kitchenette which would be perfectly adequate for making a small meal – say breakfast.

There's a full size bathroom that comes with the essentials.

And while the cottage may feel miles away from the city it's actually very central. So exploring all Toronto has to offer is just a short TTC journey away.

Specs

Listing: 6185463

Neighbourhood: Leslieville

Price: $100 /night

Guests: 2

Bedrooms: 0

Beds: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Perks: Goldfish pond

Good for

Feeling like you're in a fairytale. The garden is giving off major "The Secret Garden" vibes.

Move on if

You want or need more space.