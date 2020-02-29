Real Estate
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
88 queen toronto

This huge new downtown Toronto condo is going to take over an entire city block

A new condo development coming to 88 Queen St. East is in its final phase, and soon it'll occupy a full city block in downtown Toronto. 

The building, developed by St. Thomas Developments and designed by Hariri Pontarini Architects and Cecconi Simone, will be located at the southern part of the block and stretch between Mutual and Dalhousie streets. 

It'll also neighbour its counterpart, 88 North.

88 queen toronto

A rendering of one of the building's entrances

When completed, the new condo will rise 51 storeys tall, consist of 569 suites ranging from 514 sq. ft. to 2290 sq. ft, and units will start at $600,000.

88 queen

Looking at the building from the sidewalk

88 Queen also aims to be a community hub that includes green space, retail shops and art installations. 

88 queen

Looking east at the 51-storey building

The land is being transformed from a relatively massive surface-level parking lot into a vibrant mixed-use development, which will inevitably attract new residents to this part of the city and transform the fabric of the neighbourhood.
88 queen

Some of the retail shops on the ground floor of 88 Queen

The new development is set to begin construction this spring.

Photos by

Faulhaber Communications

