Sold! This is what a $7 million condo looks like in Toronto

This luxurious 3,765-square-foot Toronto condo has panoramic views of the city, two bedrooms, three bathrooms, four walk-out balconies and more.

The city can be seen through the floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the home.

The main living areas are open concept, bright and airy with gleaming marble flooring.

The kitchen is spacious and has exceptionally glossy cupboards. It also has a wine fridge and a wet bar.

The study has a built-in bookcase that has a secret compartment so you can feel a bit like a spy.

The master bedroom has more floor-to-ceiling windows and electric blinds so you barely have to move a muscle if you're hungover and need the sun to go away.

The master bedroom is complete with his and hers closets and a glamorous en suite bathroom.

The building also comes with some prestigious amenities and if that wasn't enough the apartment has sound proof walls – almost worth the $7 million for that alone.

The Essentials

Address: #1602 – 80 Yorkville Avenue

Type: Condo

Bedrooms:2 + 1

Bathrooms: 3

Size: 3,765 sqft

Realtor: Re/Max Ultimate Realty Inc.

Hit the market at: $7,500,000

Sold for: $6,800,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It's a luxury condo with features like Italian marble floors. It also has an impressive square-footage that rivals some homes.

Was it worth it?

This place sold for $6.8 million back in 2012 and the fact that it didn't appreciate at all might be a sign that this is definitely not worth it – at least for the sellers.