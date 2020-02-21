Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
80 yorkville avenue toronto

Sold! This is what a $7 million condo looks like in Toronto

This luxurious 3,765-square-foot Toronto condo has panoramic views of the city, two bedrooms, three bathrooms, four walk-out balconies and more. 

The city can be seen through the floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the home. 

80 yorkville ave torontoThe main living areas are open concept, bright and airy with gleaming marble flooring.

80 yorkville ave torontoThe kitchen is spacious and has exceptionally glossy cupboards. It also has a wine fridge and a wet bar. 

80 yorkville ave torontoThe study has a built-in bookcase that has a secret compartment so you can feel a bit like a spy. 

80 yorkville ave torontoThe master bedroom has more floor-to-ceiling windows and electric blinds so you barely have to move a muscle if you're hungover and need the sun to go away. 

80 yorkville ave torontoThe master bedroom is complete with his and hers closets and a glamorous en suite bathroom. 

80 yorkville ave torontoThe building also comes with some prestigious amenities and if that wasn't enough the apartment has sound proof walls – almost worth the $7 million for that alone. 80 yorkville ave toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: #1602 – 80 Yorkville Avenue
  • Type: Condo
  • Bedrooms:2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Size:  3,765 sqft
  • Realtor: Re/Max Ultimate Realty Inc.
  • Hit the market at: $7,500,000
  • Sold for: $6,800,00080 yorkville ave toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It's a luxury condo with features like Italian marble floors. It also has an impressive square-footage that rivals some homes. 80 yorkville ave toronto

Was it worth it?

This place sold for $6.8 million back in 2012 and the fact that it didn't appreciate at all might be a sign that this is definitely not worth it – at least for the sellers. 80 yorkville ave toronto

Lead photo by

The Print Market

