781 King Street West Toronto

Condo of the week: 781 King Street West

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Stunning wood beams, wood slat ceilings and lots of exposed brick makes this Toronto loft a unique and character filled space. 

The two bedroom, two bathroom loft is located in the Gotham Lofts building that was originally built in 1917.

781 King St. W TorontoThis home has just over 1,400 square-feet of living space, making it one of the larger units in the building. 

781 King St. W TorontoThe tall ceilings, big windows and the open concept layout create a bright larger than life space.

781 King St. W TorontoIt's perfect for entertaining with a big open kitchen.

781 King St. W TorontoAlthough I'm not really a fan of how the wood is all one tone making it so that everything just kind of blends into the background. 

781 King St. W TorontoThe bedrooms are pretty standard, each with their own en suite. The only downside is they're not truly bedrooms as the walls don't meet the ceilings. 

781 King St. W TorontoThe unit also comes with its own private balcony, a rarity for hard lofts. 781 King St. W Toronto

Specs
  • Address: #608 – 781 King Street 
  • Price: $1,399,000
  • Bedrooms: 2 
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 93
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,102.05 monthly
  • Brokerage: Royal Lepage Signature Realty
  • Listing ID: C4694252781 King St. W Toronto
Good For

More bang for your buck. The Gotham Lofts are actually about $200 per square foot cheaper than the neighbourhood average!781 King St. W Toronto

Move On If

You want more amenities. As it's a loft building it really only has the basics. 781 King St. W Toronto

Lead photo by

Real Vision

