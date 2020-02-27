Condo of the week: 781 King Street West

Stunning wood beams, wood slat ceilings and lots of exposed brick makes this Toronto loft a unique and character filled space.

The two bedroom, two bathroom loft is located in the Gotham Lofts building that was originally built in 1917.

This home has just over 1,400 square-feet of living space, making it one of the larger units in the building.

The tall ceilings, big windows and the open concept layout create a bright larger than life space.

It's perfect for entertaining with a big open kitchen.

Although I'm not really a fan of how the wood is all one tone making it so that everything just kind of blends into the background.

The bedrooms are pretty standard, each with their own en suite. The only downside is they're not truly bedrooms as the walls don't meet the ceilings.

The unit also comes with its own private balcony, a rarity for hard lofts.

Specs

Address: #608 – 781 King Street

Price: $1,399,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 93

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $1,102.05 monthly

Brokerage: Royal Lepage Signature Realty

Listing ID: C4694252

Good For

More bang for your buck. The Gotham Lofts are actually about $200 per square foot cheaper than the neighbourhood average!

Move On If

You want more amenities. As it's a loft building it really only has the basics.