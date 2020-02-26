Rental of the week: 71 Braemar Avenue

Sometimes I feel like landlords don't know the proper definition of words.

Take this listing for a "cozy basement studio". Now when you look up the word cozy the definition is along the lines of warmth, comfortable and relaxing.

This basement is the antithesis of that. It looks freezing, uncomfortable and the bowed ceiling is making me very anxious.

What I think they meant when writing the listing was that this is a cramped basement studio with only 250-square-feet of space.

The all tile floor makes me shiver just imagining how cold and damp it must feel at this time of the year.

The illegal windows aren't doing this room any favours and the mud coloured kitchen is depressing.

That ventilation hood looks like it's about to fall out of the ceiling with the slightest bump.

But honestly this is the cheapest place I've seen in a while so... WAIT ARE THOSE ANT TRAPS!?! Ugh gross.

Specs

Address: 71 Braemar Ave.

Type: Basement

Rent: $825 / month

Furnished? No

Utilities: Yes

Air conditioning? No

Bedrooms: 0

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: No

Laundry? In building

Outdoor space? No

Pet friendly? Cats okay

Good For

You're clumsy. No matter what you spill clean up is pretty easy considering it's all tile.

Move On If

You're worried about the structural integrity of the ceiling.