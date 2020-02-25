House of the week: 66 Brunswick Avenue

This Toronto home is right in the heart of the action and it's stylish with a little edge.

The 1887 Victorian home has had a massive renovation complete with designer finishes.

The home has over 4,500 square feet of living space with lots of natural light.

The layout is typical of old Victorian homes but there are little twists when it comes to the details.

For example, there's funky geometric pattern carpet on the stairs, optical illusion tiles in the bathroom and stunning butterfly wallpaper in the powder room.

But unlike many Victorian homes the kitchen is open and has a breakfast room.

My favourite element is the all black fridge, which is so dramatic.

The home spans four levels with the bedrooms being on the second and third level.

The bedrooms are all spacious, with the third-storey one's having the added charm of slanted ceilings.

The master suite is spacious and cozy.

It has a large walk-in closet and a big en suite bathroom that for some reason has a television.

There's also a fully finished basement.

As for outdoor space there's a small back garden with a patio and outdoor fireplace.

One cool thing about the place is the garage has a 100amp and 120/240 volt rough-in for charging electric cars.



Specs

Address: 66 Brunswick Avenue

Price: $4,850,000

Land Size: 30 x 137.5 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 84

Transit Score: 100

Listing agent: Christian Vermast

Listing ID: C4694308

Good For

Being close to everything. This location is great for city living with the hustle and bustle of Kensington Market and the delightful restaurants of Harbord Village super close.

Move On If

You prefer a slower paced, less gritty neighbourhood.