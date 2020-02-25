Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
66 brunswick avenue toronto

House of the week: 66 Brunswick Avenue

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

This Toronto home is right in the heart of the action and  it's stylish with a little edge.66 brunswick avenue toronto

The 1887 Victorian home has had a massive renovation complete with designer finishes. 

66 brunswick avenue torontoThe home has over 4,500 square feet of living space with lots of natural light. 

66 brunswick avenue torontoThe layout is typical of old Victorian homes but there are little twists when it comes to the details.

66 brunswick avenue torontoFor example, there's funky geometric pattern carpet on the stairs, optical illusion tiles in the bathroom and stunning butterfly wallpaper in the powder room.  

66 brunswick avenue torontoBut unlike many Victorian homes the kitchen is open and has a breakfast room.

66 brunswick avenue torontoMy favourite element is the all black fridge, which is so dramatic. 

66 brunswick avenue torontoThe home spans four levels with the bedrooms being on the second and third level. 

66 brunswick avenue torontoThe bedrooms are all spacious, with the third-storey one's having the added charm of slanted ceilings.

66 brunswick avenue torontoThe master suite is spacious and cozy.

66 brunswick avenue torontoIt has a large walk-in closet and a big en suite bathroom that for some reason has a television. 

66 brunswick avenue torontoThere's also a fully finished basement. 

66 brunswick avenue torontoAs for outdoor space there's a small back garden with a patio and outdoor fireplace. 

66 brunswick avenue torontoOne cool thing about the place is the garage has a 100amp and 120/240 volt rough-in for charging electric cars.
66 brunswick avenue toronto

Specs 
Good For

Being close to everything. This location is great for city living with the hustle and bustle of Kensington Market and the delightful restaurants of Harbord Village super close. 66 brunswick avenue toronto

Move On If

You prefer a slower paced, less gritty neighbourhood. 66 brunswick avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Mitchell Hubble 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

House of the week: 66 Brunswick Avenue

One of Toronto's biggest condo developers is said to be having a cash crisis

This Airbnb in Toronto is totally packed with nostalgia

Toronto's neighbourhood of the future will have trash-sucking garbage tubes

There are almost 10,000 illegal Airbnb listings in Toronto right now

Sold! This is what a $7 million condo looks like in Toronto

Toronto to investigate the shocking rise of renovictions in the city

Condo of the week: 36 Hazelton Avenue