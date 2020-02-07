Sold! The Tesla of Toronto homes goes for almost $2.5 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
46 herbert avenue toronto

This Toronto home was advertised as the "Tesla" of real estate – for it's winning combination of green energy and exceptional design. 

The home is located in the Beaches and was designed by award-winning architect Felix Leicher.

46 herbert avenue torontoIt is stunning with it's use of natural materials, clean lines and bright open spaces. 

46 herbert avenue torontoThe green features include things like low water use faucets, energy efficient appliances, a white metal roof to minimize summer heat intake and more!

46 herbert avenue torontoThe house boasts four bedrooms above ground and has a separate in-law suite in the basement. This could easily be turned into a rental unit or an Airbnb for some extra income. 

46 herbert avenue torontoThe main floor is crisp and minimalist by design. The white oak floors and high ceilings make the space bright and airy. 

46 herbert avenue torontoThe bedrooms upstairs are a bit on the small side but cozy enough. 

46 herbert avenue torontoThe master suite is on the third floor with an en suite bathroom, walk-in closet and a patio.

46 herbert avenue torontoI also like the slopped ceiling with the sky-lights that allow for extra light in the space. 

46 herbert avenue torontoThe backyard has lots of patio space and is low maintenance in that there's no lawn to mow. 46 herbert avenue toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 46 Herbert Avenue
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Size:  25 x 123 feet
  • Realtor: Sage Real Estate Ltd. 
  • Hit the market at: $2,299,000
  • Sold for: $2,430,00046 herbert avenue toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

Same reason everyone wants a Tesla. It's stylish, practical and good for the environment. Also I'm sure the great location didn't hurt. 46 herbert avenue toronto

Was it worth it?

Yes, for all the reasons listed above I'd say this place is more than worth it. 46 herbert avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

