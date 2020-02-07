Sold! The Tesla of Toronto homes goes for almost $2.5 million

This Toronto home was advertised as the "Tesla" of real estate – for it's winning combination of green energy and exceptional design.

The home is located in the Beaches and was designed by award-winning architect Felix Leicher.

It is stunning with it's use of natural materials, clean lines and bright open spaces.

The green features include things like low water use faucets, energy efficient appliances, a white metal roof to minimize summer heat intake and more!

The house boasts four bedrooms above ground and has a separate in-law suite in the basement. This could easily be turned into a rental unit or an Airbnb for some extra income.

The main floor is crisp and minimalist by design. The white oak floors and high ceilings make the space bright and airy.

The bedrooms upstairs are a bit on the small side but cozy enough.

The master suite is on the third floor with an en suite bathroom, walk-in closet and a patio.

I also like the slopped ceiling with the sky-lights that allow for extra light in the space.

The backyard has lots of patio space and is low maintenance in that there's no lawn to mow.

The Essentials

Address: 46 Herbert Avenue

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Size: 25 x 123 feet

Realtor: Sage Real Estate Ltd.

Hit the market at: $2,299,000

Sold for: $2,430,000

Why it sold for what it did?

Same reason everyone wants a Tesla. It's stylish, practical and good for the environment. Also I'm sure the great location didn't hurt.

Was it worth it?

Yes, for all the reasons listed above I'd say this place is more than worth it.