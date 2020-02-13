Condo of the week: 35 Mariner Terrace

You know those makeover scenes in Rom-Coms where the girl takes off her glasses and we realize she was beautiful this whole time? Well looking at the before and after photos of this Toronto condo is kind of like that but WAY better.

This condo has undergone a spectacular renovation by Alex Royt of Condovate Interiors. If you're curious to see what the before pictures looked like I highly recommend looking at them on the real estate gossip site The Mash.

The condo is open concept with sweeping views of the city out the floor-to-ceiling windows.

The piece-de-la-resistance is the kitchen. It's minimalist and dramatic with the dark cabinetry and stone backsplash. Also the lighting fixtures in this apartment are enviable.

There are two bedrooms and a den but the second bedroom is quite cramped.

The master bedroom is sexy with the dark textured walls and the big window.

As for outdoor space there's a small terrace that offers views of the harbour.

Specs

Address: #2509 – 35 Mariner Terrace

Price: $1,388,000

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 94

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $814.54 monthly

Brokerage: Realawstate Realty Brokerage

Listing ID: C4681584

Good For

The amenities. Residents get access to CityPlace’s Superclub, which has a pool, sauna, tennis and basketball courts and even a bowling alley. There's also your other standard amenities like 24-hour concierge service.

Move On If

You're not one for condo communities. Sometimes it can feel like you're just one step away from retirement homes.