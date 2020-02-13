Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
35 Mariner Terrace Toronto

Condo of the week: 35 Mariner Terrace

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

You know those makeover scenes in Rom-Coms where the girl takes off her glasses and we realize she was beautiful this whole time? Well looking at the before and after photos of this Toronto condo is kind of like that but WAY better. 

35 Mariner Terrace TorontoThis condo has undergone a spectacular renovation by Alex Royt of Condovate Interiors. If you're curious to see what the before pictures looked like I highly recommend looking at them on the real estate gossip site The Mash.

35 Mariner Terrace TorontoThe condo is open concept with sweeping views of the city out the floor-to-ceiling windows. 

35 Mariner Terrace TorontoThe piece-de-la-resistance is the kitchen. It's minimalist and dramatic with the dark cabinetry and stone backsplash. Also the lighting fixtures in this apartment are enviable. 

35 Mariner Terrace TorontoThere are two bedrooms and a den but the second bedroom is quite cramped.

35 Mariner Terrace TorontoThe master bedroom is sexy with the dark textured walls and the big window.

35 Mariner Terrace TorontoAs for outdoor space there's a small terrace that offers views of the harbour.   35 Mariner Terrace Toronto

Specs
  • Address: #2509 – 35 Mariner Terrace
  • Price: $1,388,000
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 94    
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $814.54 monthly
  • Brokerage: Realawstate Realty Brokerage
  • Listing ID: C468158435 Mariner Terrace Toronto
Good For

The amenities. Residents get access to CityPlace’s Superclub, which has a pool, sauna, tennis and basketball courts and even a bowling alley. There's also your other standard amenities like 24-hour concierge service. 35 Mariner Terrace Toronto

Move On If

You're not one for condo communities. Sometimes it can feel like you're just one step away from retirement homes. 35 Mariner Terrace Toronto

Lead photo by

Matterport

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Condo of the week: 35 Mariner Terrace

It's way harder for single people to buy homes in Toronto than couples

Soaring new Toronto condo building will be the tallest in Canada

Toronto landlords are evicting tenants to move back into their apartments at an alarming rate

Affordability in Toronto is officially at an all-time low

Rental of the week: 41 Maberley Crescent

House of the week: 33 Bayview Wood

This stylish Airbnb was designed by one of Toronto's most famous architects