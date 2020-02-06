Condo of the week: 245 Carlaw Avenue

While a condo, or even a home for that matter, is just four walls sometimes certain four walls are way cooler than others. And these four walls are the coolest.

Located on the top floor of the Wrigley Factory is this gigantic over 3,000 square-foot apartment.

The larger than life space feels immeasurably expansive thank to the open concept layout, the ridiculously high ceilings and the massive windows.

The home also has lots of character, from the exposed brick to the concrete pillars to the old factory windows. It truly is an iconic apartment.

The kitchen is sleek with custom millwork and the warm wood contrasts the cold concrete well.

This particular unit has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom is on the main floor behind thick wooden doors and opens into this huge open space.

The closet looks like the display of a posh retail store and I've never wanted a closet more in my life.

The only thing that's not super ideal is the open concept bathroom, but if you live alone then it would be fine.

The other bedroom is in a loft space above the living room.

Specs

Address: #500501A – 245 Carlaw Ave.

Price: $2,700,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 97

Transit Score: 96

Maintenance Fees: $1,606 monthly

Brokerage: Re/Max Ultimate Realty Inc.

Listing ID: E4677669

Good For

Artists. The space gets incredible light and just screams to be an artist's studio.

Move On If

You're not a fan of the industrial warehouse vibe or you really want outdoor space.