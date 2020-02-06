Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
245 Carlaw Toronto

Condo of the week: 245 Carlaw Avenue

While a condo, or even a home for that matter, is just four walls sometimes certain four walls are way cooler than others. And these four walls are the coolest. 245 Carlaw Toronto

Located on the top floor of the Wrigley Factory is this gigantic over 3,000 square-foot apartment. 

245 Carlaw TorontoThe larger than life space feels immeasurably expansive thank to the open concept layout, the ridiculously high ceilings and the massive windows. 

245 Carlaw TorontoThe home also has lots of character, from the exposed brick to the concrete pillars to the old factory windows. It truly is an iconic apartment.

245 Carlaw TorontoThe kitchen is sleek with custom millwork and the warm wood contrasts the cold concrete well. 

245 Carlaw TorontoThis particular unit has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom is on the main floor behind thick wooden doors and opens into this huge open space. 

245 Carlaw TorontoThe closet looks like the display of a posh retail store and I've never wanted a closet more in my life. 

245 Carlaw TorontoThe only thing that's not super ideal is the open concept bathroom, but if you live alone then it would be fine. 

245 Carlaw TorontoThe other bedroom is in a loft space above the living room. 245 Carlaw Ave. Toronto

Specs
  • Address: #500501A – 245 Carlaw Ave. 
  • Price: $2,700,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 97    
  • Transit Score: 96
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,606  monthly
  • Brokerage: Re/Max Ultimate Realty Inc. 
  • Listing ID: E4677669245 Carlaw Toronto
Good For

Artists. The space gets incredible light and just screams to be an artist's studio. 245 Carlaw Toronto

Move On If

You're not a fan of the industrial warehouse vibe or you really want outdoor space.  245 Carlaw Toronto

Lead photo by

RE/MAX

