Sold! Toronto home goes for $500K over asking

It's not everyday a Toronto home goes for half a million dollars over asking. The fact that it did so in a week is even more impressive.

From first glance this house is stately with white columns and a front porch.

There isn't much to look at on the inside since the home wasn't staged at all when the photos were taken. It's devoid of any furniture or signs that anyone has lived there.

But despite this if you use you're imagination it's not hard to envision how spectacular this home could be.

With close to 3,000 square feet of living space, four bedrooms and four bathrooms this is a dream family home.

The main rooms are spacious and there's hardwood flooring throughout.

The bedrooms need a new coat of paint but they're bright and big.

The kitchen is a bit dated but not terribly so. It's also big enough to eat in which is nice.

The backyard is large.

And the home is in an ideal location – close to schools, shopping, daycare, restaurants and more.

The Essentials

Address: 108 Belsize Dr.

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Size: 50 x 125 feet

Realtor: Gordon’s Downsizing & Estate Services Ltd.

Hit the market at: $1,999,000

Sold for: $2,508,000

Why it sold for what it did?

Location and potential.

Was it worth it?

Unless this place had termites or some other structural problem I'd say it was worth it.