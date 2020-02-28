Sold! Toronto home goes for $500K over asking
It's not everyday a Toronto home goes for half a million dollars over asking. The fact that it did so in a week is even more impressive.
From first glance this house is stately with white columns and a front porch.
There isn't much to look at on the inside since the home wasn't staged at all when the photos were taken. It's devoid of any furniture or signs that anyone has lived there.
But despite this if you use you're imagination it's not hard to envision how spectacular this home could be.
With close to 3,000 square feet of living space, four bedrooms and four bathrooms this is a dream family home.
The main rooms are spacious and there's hardwood flooring throughout.
The bedrooms need a new coat of paint but they're bright and big.
The kitchen is a bit dated but not terribly so. It's also big enough to eat in which is nice.
The backyard is large.
And the home is in an ideal location – close to schools, shopping, daycare, restaurants and more.
Location and potential.
Unless this place had termites or some other structural problem I'd say it was worth it.
