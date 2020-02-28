Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 33 minutes ago
108 belsize road toronto

Sold! Toronto home goes for $500K over asking

It's not everyday a Toronto home goes for half a million dollars over asking. The fact that it did so in a week is even more impressive. 

From first glance this house is stately with white columns and a front porch. 

108 belsize road torontoThere isn't much to look at on the inside since the home wasn't staged at all when the photos were taken. It's devoid of any furniture or signs that anyone has lived there. 

108 belsize road torontoBut despite this if you use you're imagination it's not hard to envision how spectacular this home could be. 

108 belsize road torontoWith close to 3,000 square feet of living space, four bedrooms and four bathrooms this is a dream family home. 

108 belsize road torontoThe main rooms are spacious and there's hardwood flooring throughout.

108 belsize road torontoThe bedrooms need a new coat of paint but they're bright and big.  

108 belsize road torontoThe kitchen is a bit dated but not terribly so. It's also big enough to eat in which is nice. 

108 belsize road torontoThe backyard is large. 

108 belsize road torontoAnd the home is in an ideal location – close to schools, shopping, daycare, restaurants and more. 

The Essentials
  • Address: 108 Belsize Dr.
  • Type: House 
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Size:  50 x 125 feet
  • Realtor: Gordon’s Downsizing & Estate Services Ltd.
  • Hit the market at: $1,999,000
  • Sold for: $2,508,000108 belsize road toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

Location and potential.

Was it worth it?

Unless this place had termites or some other structural problem I'd say it was worth it. 108 belsize road toronto

