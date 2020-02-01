Sold! This is what a $4 million condo in Toronto looks like

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
1 post road toronto

While I can't say I'm a fan of the decor, it's hard for to deny the worth of the unit. 

The two-bedroom Toronto penthouse is located in the Bridle Path neighbourhood with almost 3,000 square-feet of living space. 

1 post road torontoThere's also a private rooftop terrace and two balconies of outdoor space. 

1 post road torontoThe interior is opulent and rich with marble hallways and wood panelling.

1 post road torontoAlthough, for some it could be perceived as a bit much. For example, the entry way inlay is loud.

1 post road torontoThe kitchen gleams with its all white aesthetic and shiny marble flooring.  

1 post road torontoThe master bedroom is huge with coffered ceilings and god-lighting which makes the whole room glow. 

1 post road torontoIt comes complete with a large en suite bath that's glamorous and spa-like.  

1 post road torontoThere's an additional bedroom and the building has decent amenities like an indoor pool, gym and sauna. 1 post road toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: #PH6 – 1 Post Road
  • Type: Condo
  • Bedrooms:2
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Size:  2970 sqft
  • Realtor: Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.  
  • Hit the market at: $4,450,000
  • Sold for: $4,200,0001 post road toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It's a large unit in a very prestigious neighbourhood and a very posh building. And while the decor might not be everyone's taste there's no denying it's filled with luxury materials. 1 post road toronto

Was it worth it?

Decor aside, units in this building are expensive and have a tendency to jump in value. This same unit in 2016 was just over $2 million and four years later it sold for over $4 million in 10 days. 1 post road toronto

Lead photo by

HouseSigma

