Sold! This is what a $4 million condo in Toronto looks like

While I can't say I'm a fan of the decor, it's hard for to deny the worth of the unit.

The two-bedroom Toronto penthouse is located in the Bridle Path neighbourhood with almost 3,000 square-feet of living space.

There's also a private rooftop terrace and two balconies of outdoor space.

The interior is opulent and rich with marble hallways and wood panelling.

Although, for some it could be perceived as a bit much. For example, the entry way inlay is loud.

The kitchen gleams with its all white aesthetic and shiny marble flooring.

The master bedroom is huge with coffered ceilings and god-lighting which makes the whole room glow.

It comes complete with a large en suite bath that's glamorous and spa-like.

There's an additional bedroom and the building has decent amenities like an indoor pool, gym and sauna.

The Essentials

Address: #PH6 – 1 Post Road

Type: Condo

Bedrooms:2

Bathrooms: 3

Size: 2970 sqft

Realtor: Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

Hit the market at: $4,450,000

Sold for: $4,200,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It's a large unit in a very prestigious neighbourhood and a very posh building. And while the decor might not be everyone's taste there's no denying it's filled with luxury materials.

Was it worth it?

Decor aside, units in this building are expensive and have a tendency to jump in value. This same unit in 2016 was just over $2 million and four years later it sold for over $4 million in 10 days.