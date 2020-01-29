Real Estate


Rental of the week: somewhere around QEW and South Down Road

First off I want to thank you dear readers for this submission this week. It's a gem. 

The listing is like reading an embellished resume – you know the one's where they put "managerial experience" but what they really mean is their parents just left them in charge of their siblings for a couple hours one weekend.  

The listing has words like luxury and jacuzzi in it when in reality it's just barely liveable and it's a "jacuzzi tub" that you'd have to pay me to sit in.

And if the jets do work, which I doubt they do, a jacuzzi tub is NOT a jacuzzi! There is a very big difference. 

A jacuzzi can fit more than one person at a time. A jacuzzi tub fits just one person. Like imagine a friend invites you round for a soak in the jacuzzi and then you get there and it's their sad tub. I would disown them as a friend immediately for such a false promise.

But seriously, I love how landlords think putting "luxury" in the ad makes it so.  

south down road torontoAnd more than anything I'm just baffled by the furniture in this apartment. Like there's a table with giant books as the base in one photo but then in an identical photo it's nowhere to be found. 

south down qew torontoOr in another photo the bed headboard seems to be pleather but in another photo it's a frilly yellow nightmare. 

south down road torontoThe place comes furnished but it's unclear which set of furniture you'd actually get. That being said it's all pretty horrible so it doesn't really matter at the end of the day. 

I also can't figure out if there's a separate bedroom or just one big open space. 

And while there's a full kitchen in this unit, can someone please explain what is going on with the backsplash and the countertops. They both look like a collage of materials put together by six-year-olds.

Can you report a Craigslist ad for being misleading? 

Specs
  • Address: QEW and South Down Road
  • Type: “Luxury” Basement
  • Rent: $1,200/month 
  • Furnished? Yes
  • Utilities: No
  • Air conditioning? No
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: Yes
  • Laundry? Shared
  • Outdoor space? No
  • Pet friendly? No
Good For

The delusional.

Move On If

You're still mad that there isn't an actual jacuzzi. 

Lead photo by

Craigslist

