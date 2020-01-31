Toronto's infamous Filmores hotel and strip club is closing

After more than 100 years as an iconic Toronto landmark, the building that's home to Filmores Hotel and its accompanying strip club have been bought by a developer for $31.5 million.

According to the Toronto Star, Menkes Development bought the Dundas East property on January 16.

The building has served several different purposes over the years including a different hotel, another strip club and, originally, apartments units.

It was deemed a heritage property back in 2016, according to the Star, because of "the building’s decorative brickwork, Edwardian styling and stone detailing."

But soon the beloved spot will be no more, and Toronto residents are left wondering what will become of one of the city's most historic strip clubs.

Before Jilly's, now it's Filmore's. Old-time Toronto strip clubs are being bought by developers one by one. https://t.co/fJf4Gb8qiN — David Rider (@dmrider) January 31, 2020

Toronto Reddit users have been throwing around some ideas following the news of its impending closure, and many are expecting yet another massive condo building.

"I hope the luxury condo building that replaces it will still be called Fillmore's," one user wrote.

"It's likely a heritage building, so you can at best anticipate the brick remaining with another blah glass tower that is 90 stories tall with 90% bachelor pads for $600k," another said.

And some can't help but notice that this marks yet another closure of an old-time Toronto strip club, along with so many others.

"Another one bites the dust," one user said. "The war on strip clubs continues."