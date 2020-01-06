Real Estate
Toronto Airbnb

This Airbnb in Toronto comes with a sauna for only $68 a night

You know that feeling in the dead of winter where no matter how many layers you put on or how close to the radiator you stand you just can't get warm? You think maybe you'll never feel warmth again? Toronto Airbnb Little PortugalWell this place might just be the cure for the winter time blues. 

Toronto AirbnbThis adorable little studio in Little Portugal has a sauna, which is sometimes the only thing that can get you sweating when it's -20 degrees outside. 

Toronto AirbnbThe studio has a pull-out sofa, which according to reviewers is very comfortable. 

Toronto AirbnbThe place doesn't come with a kitchen but does have a bar-fridge with cold drinks. But you won't go hungry, the surrounding neighbourhood is filled with plenty of amazing restaurants. 

Toronto AirbnbThe Airbnb is bright with 11-foot high ceilings. There's also a shared courtyard and BBQ. 

Toronto AirbnbThe only possible deal breaker is the bathroom is, to quote the host, an "Italian shower". That means that the entire bathroom is a wet room and an open shower so if you forget your toiletries in there they will get wet. 

Toronto Airbnb Little PortugalSpecs
  • Neighbourhood: Little Portugal
  • Price: $68 /night 
  • Guests: 2
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Beds: 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Perks: Sauna
  • Listing: 6957784Toronto Airbnb Little Portugal
Good for

Warming up.  

Move on if

You want a kitchen or laundry facilities. Toronto Airbnb Little Portugal

Lead photo by

Airbnb

