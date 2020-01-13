This Airbnb loft in Toronto has been featured in magazines and commercials

This hard loft Airbnb has an old-timey Western saloon vibe to it. The exposed brick, wood beams and big bright windows all make for a pretty picture.

And because of this, the listing boasts that this apartment has been featured in 50 magazines, 14 feature films and countless commercials.

The building is an old shoe factory that used to make shoes for soldiers during the first and second World Wars. Now it houses gorgeous lofts like this open concept studio with a piano, swing and plenty of natural light.

The home is charming, filled with lots of character and eclectic and stylish furnishings. I particularly like the antique bar.

As for the basics, there's a queen size bed, a full bathroom and a fully functional kitchen.

While it comes with almost all the amenities that you'd be used to at home, the one thing it doesn't have is a TV. This small inconvenience could be a deal breaker to anyone who hasn't turned their laptop into their own personal television.

Specs

Neighbourhood: Corktown

Price: $146 /night

Guests: 2

Bedrooms: Studio

Beds: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Perks: Heintzman Piano

Good for

Photography. Any Instagram shot is sure to be spectacular.

Move on if

You have mobility issues. It’s on the fifth floor of a walk-up and the freight elevator is for loading only.