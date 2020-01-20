Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 14 hours ago


This Airbnb in Toronto comes with cute design features and backyard chickens

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 14 hours ago
This Toronto Airbnb is cute, clean and practical. It really ticks all the main boxes for a Airbnb or any place to stay for that matter.

Located in St. Clair West, the apartment is in a basement but it doesn't seem dingy in the slightest. 
The open concept floor plan mixed with bright pops of colour make the space feel as light and bright as any above ground apartment. 

The home has been thoughtfully designed with lots of quirky and cute touches like the retro typewriter.  

The Airbnb has one bedroom, three beds and one bathroom, making it perfect for a couple or a small family to stay. 

The listing mentions that the bathroom has a rain shower and heated flooring, which is always a luxurious touch. 

The place has a full kitchen and access to the backyard, which is filled with apple trees and chickens. There's also a trampoline and a tree house if you have children.

Specs
  • Neighbourhood: St. Clair West
  • Price: $53 /night 
  • Guests: 4
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Beds: 3
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Perks: Free range eggs 
Good for

Your budget. Starting at only $53 a night this place is very affordable.  You might even be able to swipe a free breakfast if the hens are laying eggs in the backyard.

Move on if

You're not an early riser. The owners do mention that they wake up pretty early and the sounds from the kitchen and living room can carry into the apartment downstairs.

Lead photo by

Airbnb

