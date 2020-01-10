Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
57 wimbleton road toronto

Sold! Bauhaus design-inspired home in Toronto goes for $1.9 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
There's something about this Toronto house that makes me nostalgic. It reminds me of a cabin from the bygone days. 

The home looks almost a bit forgotten from the road but that's kind of the point. 

57 wimbleton road torontoThe home is surrounded by nature and the architecture and design bring that to the forefront. 

57 wimbleton road torontoThe massive windows, the wood panelling and the stone throughout the house all add to the indoor / outdoor living. 57 wimbleton road torontoAnd my God does this house have amazing light! If nothing else I would have bought this house for that sunlight. 

57 wimbleton road torontoThat being said, the home is in serious need of an update. 

57 wimbleton road torontoI sincerely hope the new owners keep some of the original Bauhaus design details but I completely understand if they gut the entire thing. 

57 wimbleton road torontoBut the big draw to this building, if not the unique house, is the property. There's almost 1,000-square-feet of space filled with huge oak and pine trees that make you forget you're still in the city. 57 wimbleton road toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 57 Wimbleton Road
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 3 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Size: 60 x 125 feet
  • Realtor: Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd. 
  • Hit the market at: $1,975,000
  • Sold for: $1,975,00057 wimbleton road toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

Either for the land or for the Bauhaus design elements. 57 wimbleton road toronto

Was it worth it?

Definitely. House aside, the property itself is worth the almost $2 million. 

57 wimbleton road toronto

Lead photo by

Edwin Ham

