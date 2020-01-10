Sold! Bauhaus design-inspired home in Toronto goes for $1.9 million

There's something about this Toronto house that makes me nostalgic. It reminds me of a cabin from the bygone days.

The home looks almost a bit forgotten from the road but that's kind of the point.

The home is surrounded by nature and the architecture and design bring that to the forefront.

The massive windows, the wood panelling and the stone throughout the house all add to the indoor / outdoor living. And my God does this house have amazing light! If nothing else I would have bought this house for that sunlight.

That being said, the home is in serious need of an update.

I sincerely hope the new owners keep some of the original Bauhaus design details but I completely understand if they gut the entire thing.

But the big draw to this building, if not the unique house, is the property. There's almost 1,000-square-feet of space filled with huge oak and pine trees that make you forget you're still in the city.

The Essentials

Address: 57 Wimbleton Road

Type: House

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 2

Size: 60 x 125 feet

Realtor: Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Hit the market at: $1,975,000

Sold for: $1,975,000

Why it sold for what it did?

Either for the land or for the Bauhaus design elements.

Was it worth it?

Definitely. House aside, the property itself is worth the almost $2 million.