Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
38 avenue road Toronto

Sold! This is what a $6 million condo looks like in Toronto

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This Toronto condo was recently renovated and redesigned by Brian Gluckstein, who's an award winning interior designer.38 avenue road TorontoThe home is beautiful and sophisticated, looking like something out of House and Home Magazine. 

38 avenue road TorontoThe unit is in the prestigious The Prince Arthur nestled between Yorkville and the Annex in one of the more posh parts of Toronto. 

38 avenue road TorontoWith over 3,000 square-feet of living space there's lots of room to spread out but the home doesn't feel barren. It's bright, cozy and comfortable. 

38 avenue road TorontoUnlike most condos these days the kitchen is actually separate from the living and dining area, making it easy to close off if you're having a catered party. 

38 avenue road TorontoThe master bedroom is gorgeous with big windows, a walk-out balcony, a walk-in closet and a spa-like en suite. 

38 avenue road TorontoThe other bedrooms are on the small side in comparison to the master suite. So this place isn't ideal for a family but the additional bedrooms would make adequate offices. 

38 avenue road TorontoThe other let down is the lack of outdoor space. The balcony is quite narrow but it does have a decent view. 38 avenue road Toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: #2200 – 38 Avenue Road
  • Type: Condo
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Size: 3,000-3,249 feet-squared
  • Realtor: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
  • Hit the market at: $6,250,000
  • Sold for: $5,803,80038 avenue road Toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

The amount of space, the prestige of the building, the beautiful design and likely the location make this building worth the multi-millions. 38 avenue road Toronto

Was it worth it?

Yes. Property values have sky rocketed in this building and the location appeals to working professionals as well as wealthy retirees.  What isn't worth it are the maintenance fees which are more than $3,000 a month.38 avenue road Toronto 

Lead photo by

VR Listing

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Sold! This is what a $6 million condo looks like in Toronto

Condo of the week: 377 Madison Avenue

Toronto home prices expected to skyrocket in 2020

Rental of the week: somewhere near Glencairn subway station

House of the week: 283 Kenilworth Avenue

This is what an Airbnb for $100 a night in Toronto looks like

Sold! This is what a $3 million house looks like in Toronto

Condo of the week: 90 Sumach Street