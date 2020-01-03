Sold! This is what a $6 million condo looks like in Toronto

This Toronto condo was recently renovated and redesigned by Brian Gluckstein, who's an award winning interior designer. The home is beautiful and sophisticated, looking like something out of House and Home Magazine.

The unit is in the prestigious The Prince Arthur nestled between Yorkville and the Annex in one of the more posh parts of Toronto.

With over 3,000 square-feet of living space there's lots of room to spread out but the home doesn't feel barren. It's bright, cozy and comfortable.

Unlike most condos these days the kitchen is actually separate from the living and dining area, making it easy to close off if you're having a catered party.

The master bedroom is gorgeous with big windows, a walk-out balcony, a walk-in closet and a spa-like en suite.

The other bedrooms are on the small side in comparison to the master suite. So this place isn't ideal for a family but the additional bedrooms would make adequate offices.

The other let down is the lack of outdoor space. The balcony is quite narrow but it does have a decent view.

The Essentials

Address: #2200 – 38 Avenue Road

Type: Condo

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Size: 3,000-3,249 feet-squared

Realtor: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Hit the market at: $6,250,000

Sold for: $5,803,800

Why it sold for what it did?

The amount of space, the prestige of the building, the beautiful design and likely the location make this building worth the multi-millions.

Was it worth it?

Yes. Property values have sky rocketed in this building and the location appeals to working professionals as well as wealthy retirees. What isn't worth it are the maintenance fees which are more than $3,000 a month.