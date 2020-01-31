Sold! Toronto home goes for $300K over asking
I don't really know what to say about this Toronto home other than it's just really nice. It's newly built but it doesn't look super cookie cuter. Whoever designed it did a bang up job.
The main floor is sleek with grey concrete flooring but the touches of wood throughout the home add a sense of warmth.
The kitchen might not be everyone's taste with the dark cabinetry but it has all the high-end essentials.
I love the rustic industrial living room.
The big windows and sky-lights add lots of light and the fun circular shelf is a unique touch. The wood ceilings also add a lot of warmth to the room.
The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.
The master suite is annexed to the third floor, which gives lots of privacy and peace if you have a big rowdy family. It also comes complete with a walk-in closet and a five-piece en suite.
The basement has lots of extra room with a big rec room. There's also a second kitchen so it could be rented out as a suite if desired.
The backyard doesn't have any actual grass but rather a sprawling patio and deck which looks luxurious for summertime entertainment.
It's a well designed home that would suit any family's needs. Plus location wise it's only a 30-minute commute to downtown.
Definitely. And the fact that it only lasted three days on the market just proves how desirable this place is.
