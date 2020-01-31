Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Sold! Toronto home goes for $300K over asking

I don't really know what to say about this Toronto home other than it's just really nice. It's newly built but it doesn't look super cookie cuter. Whoever designed it did a bang up job. 

241 silver birch avenue torontoThe main floor is sleek with grey concrete flooring but the touches of wood throughout the home add a sense of warmth. 

241 silver birch avenue torontoThe kitchen might not be everyone's taste with the dark cabinetry but it has all the high-end essentials. 

241 silver birch avenue torontoI love the rustic industrial living room.

241 silver birch avenue torontoThe big  windows and sky-lights add lots of light and the fun circular shelf is a unique touch. The wood ceilings also add a lot of warmth to the room.

241 silver birch avenue torontoThe home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. 

241 silver birch avenue torontoThe master suite is annexed to the third floor, which gives lots of privacy and peace if you have a big rowdy family. It also comes complete with a walk-in closet and a five-piece en suite. 

241 silver birch avenue torontoThe basement has lots of extra room with a big rec room. There's also a second kitchen so it could be rented out as a suite if desired. 

241 silver birch avenue torontoThe backyard doesn't have any actual grass but rather a sprawling patio and deck which looks luxurious for summertime entertainment. 241 silver birch avenue toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 241 Silver Birch Avenue
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 6
  • Size:  22.5 x 120.00 feet
  • Realtor: Royal LePage Estate Realty
  • Hit the market at: $2,399,999
  • Sold for: $2,700,000241 silver birch avenue toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It's a well designed home that would suit any family's needs. Plus location wise it's only a 30-minute commute to downtown. 241 silver birch avenue toronto

Was it worth it?

Definitely. And the fact that it only lasted three days on the market just proves how desirable this place is. 241 silver birch avenue toronto

