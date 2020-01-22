Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
22 hedgewood road toronto

House of the week: 22 Hedgewood Road

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This Toronto home is elegant, stylish and classic – like the Audrey Hepburn of homes. Located in the posh Hoggs Hallow neighbourhood the home is the epitome of taste and sophistication. 

22 hedgewood road torontoIt has 15,000 square-feet of living space and is filled with luxury touches from gourmet kitchen to the indoor sports court. 

22 hedgewood road torontoPeter Higgins was the architect behind this master piece and Gluckstein Interior Design made it come to life. 

22 hedgewood road torontoThe home has a traditional feel to it with barrelled and beamed ceilings. 

22 hedgewood road torontoThe vaulted great room is absolutely breathtaking. I've never seen a room quite like it, other than in cathedrals. 

22 hedgewood road torontoBut perhaps the most stunning part of the home is the wine cellar. It stretches on forever! I burn, I pine, I perish!

22 hedgewood road torontoThere are six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. All are just as fancy as you'd expect from a luxury mansion. 

22 hedgewood road torontoThe backyard is lush with a pool, spa and diving rock. 

22 hedgewood road torontoAnd if that wasn't enough there's also a home theatre, steam showers, an elevator and an entertainment room with a bar. 22 hedgewood road toronto

Specs 
  • Address: 22 Hedgewood Road 
  • Price: $9,995,000
  • Land Size: 101.94 x 131.25 feet
  • Bedrooms: 5 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 9
  • Parking: 7
  • Walk Score: 27
  • Transit Score:  84
  • Listing agent: Barry Cohen 
  • Listing ID: C466528822 hedgewood road toronto
Good For

Fitness fanatics. There's a gym, indoor sports court and pool. 22 hedgewood road toronto

Move On If

You prefer more modern architecture and design. 22 hedgewood road toronto

Lead photo by

22hedgewoodrd.com

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

House of the week: 22 Hedgewood Road

This Airbnb in Toronto comes with cute design features and backyard chickens

Pharrell Williams just showed up to unveil his new condo in Toronto

This is what the new W Hotel in Toronto is going to look like

Toronto orders halt to building of deck facing directly into woman's bedroom

Toronto is building more rental housing right now than it has since the 1970s

Sold! Toronto condo goes for $2 million under asking

Mirvish Village development in Toronto will now include 366 affordable housing units