House of the week: 22 Hedgewood Road

This Toronto home is elegant, stylish and classic – like the Audrey Hepburn of homes. Located in the posh Hoggs Hallow neighbourhood the home is the epitome of taste and sophistication.

It has 15,000 square-feet of living space and is filled with luxury touches from gourmet kitchen to the indoor sports court.

Peter Higgins was the architect behind this master piece and Gluckstein Interior Design made it come to life.

The home has a traditional feel to it with barrelled and beamed ceilings.

The vaulted great room is absolutely breathtaking. I've never seen a room quite like it, other than in cathedrals.

But perhaps the most stunning part of the home is the wine cellar. It stretches on forever! I burn, I pine, I perish!

There are six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. All are just as fancy as you'd expect from a luxury mansion.

The backyard is lush with a pool, spa and diving rock.

And if that wasn't enough there's also a home theatre, steam showers, an elevator and an entertainment room with a bar.

Specs

Address: 22 Hedgewood Road

Price: $9,995,000

Land Size: 101.94 x 131.25 feet

Bedrooms: 5 + 1

Bathrooms: 9

Parking: 7

Walk Score: 27

Transit Score: 84

Listing agent: Barry Cohen

Listing ID: C4665288

Good For

Fitness fanatics. There's a gym, indoor sports court and pool.

Move On If

You prefer more modern architecture and design.