Sold! Toronto condo goes for $200K over asking

While I wholeheartedly dislike the interior design of this Toronto home, as it makes the place feel old and a bit gaudy, the brick and mortar of the condo are solid.

There's marble and oak wood floors, cornice mouldings and high end appliances.

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit has a unique layout and plenty of space.

About 1,500 square-feet of space to be exact.

The home also has two balconies and one terrace, which is an absolute luxury.

The condo building itself is also stacked with luxury amenities such as a sauna, indoor pool, guest suites, a concierge and more.

The Essentials

Address: #412 – 21 Burkebrook Pl.

Type: Condo

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Size: 1400-1599 ft-sq

Realtor: Johnston & Green Real Estate

Hit the market at: $1,398,000

Sold for: $1,575,000

Why it sold for what it did?

According to Strata, Kilgour Estate Condos are $349 per square foot more expensive than the neighbourhood average. So it's no surprise that this place went for above asking. It's also in the much coveted Bridle Path neighbourhood.

Was it worth it?

I'm not so sure. Just looking at the average price per square foot trend of the building it seems to have taken a downward turn in the last year. While it might just be this year, if that trend continues this definitely wasn't worth the extra $200K.