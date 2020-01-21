Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
21 burkebrook place toronto

Sold! Toronto condo goes for $200K over asking

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

While I wholeheartedly dislike the interior design of this Toronto home, as it makes the place feel old and a bit gaudy, the brick and mortar of the condo are solid. 21 burkebrook place toronto

There's marble and oak wood floors, cornice mouldings and high end appliances. 

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit has a unique layout and plenty of space. 

21 burkebrook place torontoAbout 1,500 square-feet of space to be exact. 

21 burkebrook place torontoThe home also has two balconies and one terrace, which is an absolute luxury. 

21 burkebrook place torontoThe condo building itself is also stacked with luxury amenities such as a sauna, indoor pool, guest suites, a concierge and more. 21 burkebrook place toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: #412 – 21 Burkebrook Pl.
  • Type: Condo
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Size: 1400-1599 ft-sq
  • Realtor: Johnston & Green Real Estate
  • Hit the market at: $1,398,000
  • Sold for: $1,575,00021 burkebrook place toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

According to Strata, Kilgour Estate Condos are $349 per square foot more expensive than the neighbourhood average. So it's no surprise that this place went for above asking. It's also in the much coveted Bridle Path neighbourhood. 21 burkebrook place toronto

Was it worth it?

I'm not so sure. Just looking at the average price per square foot trend of the building it seems to have taken a downward turn in the last year. While it might just be this year, if that trend continues this definitely wasn't worth the extra $200K. 21 burkebrook place toronto

Lead photo by

advirtours

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Sold! Toronto condo goes for $200K over asking

Here's how far $35K from the Home Buyer's Plan would go in Toronto

Condo of the week: 170 Chiltern Hill Road

Rental of the week: somewhere on Elmer Avenue

Toronto is now less affordable to live in than San Francisco or London

House of the week: 22 Hedgewood Road

This Airbnb in Toronto comes with cute design features and backyard chickens

Pharrell Williams just showed up to unveil his new condo in Toronto