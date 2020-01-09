Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
2045 Lake Shore Blvd. W  Toronto

Condo of the week: 2045 Lake Shore Boulevard West

This Toronto condo seems like the perfect place for an older couple downsizing. 

The luxury suite has over 3,000-square-feet of living space with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. 2045 Lake Shore Blvd. W  TorontoThe kitchen and living room are open concept with soaring ceilings and panoramic views of the Humber River. 

2045 Lake Shore Blvd. W  TorontoThe apartment has lots of natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows. 

2045 Lake Shore Blvd. W  TorontoThe interior is modern and classic with luxury details. 

2045 Lake Shore Blvd. W  TorontoThe master suite is spacious and bright with a spa-like en suite. 

2045 Lake Shore Blvd. W  TorontoThe other bedrooms can be used as sleeping rooms or office space if need be. 

2045 Lake Shore Blvd. W  TorontoBut probably the biggest draw of this building is the surrounding nature and the amenities that come with the pricey maintenance fees. 

2045 Lake Shore Blvd. W  TorontoResidents have access to nine acres of green space, a putting green, salt water pool, an indoor driving range, tennis courts, spa, tuck shop and more. It's truly its own little oasis. 2045 Lake Shore Blvd. W  Toronto

Specs
  • Address: #3703 – 2045 Lake Shore Blvd. W 
  • Price: $2,398,000
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 59    
  • Transit Score: 76
  • Maintenance Fees: $3,123.21 monthly
  • Brokerage: Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.
  • Listing ID: W46558922045 Lake Shore Blvd. W  Toronto
Good For

Amenities. This building is a swim-up pool bar away from being a resort. 2045 Lake Shore Blvd. W  Toronto

Move On If

You're not ready to retire. This building seems like the step before a retirement home with the types of amenities and services offered. 2045 Lake Shore Blvd. W  Toronto

Lead photo by

terryszwec.com

