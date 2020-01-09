Condo of the week: 2045 Lake Shore Boulevard West

This Toronto condo seems like the perfect place for an older couple downsizing.

The luxury suite has over 3,000-square-feet of living space with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The kitchen and living room are open concept with soaring ceilings and panoramic views of the Humber River.

The apartment has lots of natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows.

The interior is modern and classic with luxury details.

The master suite is spacious and bright with a spa-like en suite.

The other bedrooms can be used as sleeping rooms or office space if need be.

But probably the biggest draw of this building is the surrounding nature and the amenities that come with the pricey maintenance fees.

Residents have access to nine acres of green space, a putting green, salt water pool, an indoor driving range, tennis courts, spa, tuck shop and more. It's truly its own little oasis.

Specs

Address: #3703 – 2045 Lake Shore Blvd. W

Price: $2,398,000

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 59

Transit Score: 76

Maintenance Fees: $3,123.21 monthly

Brokerage: Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Listing ID: W4655892

Good For

Amenities. This building is a swim-up pool bar away from being a resort.

Move On If

You're not ready to retire. This building seems like the step before a retirement home with the types of amenities and services offered.