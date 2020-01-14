Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
168 cottonwood drive toronto

House of the week: 168 Cottonwood Drive

This house is anything but cookie-cutter. The newly renovated Toronto home mixes mid-century modern elements with contemporary design.

168 cottonwood drive torontoThe home has a unique layout with lots of little cozy spaces to relax. 

168 cottonwood drive torontoOn the main floor is the kitchen, living and dining rooms. The kitchen is open and overlooks a sunken living room. 

168 cottonwood drive torontoThe space is technically open concept but the lowered living room allows for that distinction in space. 

168 cottonwood drive torontoThere are large double doors at the back of the living room that let in lots of natural light and lead out to the backyard. 

168 cottonwood drive torontoThe backyard is fully landscaped with a big patio and a hot tub, although it's unclear if that comes with the house or not.  

168 cottonwood drive torontoThe home has three bedrooms upstairs and one in the basement. 

168 cottonwood drive torontoThe rooms are a bit on the small side but the master bedroom is decently sized. 

168 cottonwood drive torontoThere's also more living space in the finished basement with a rec room and a home office space. 

168 cottonwood drive torontoSpecs 
  • Address: 168 Cottonwood Dr.
  • Price: $1,989,000
  • Land Size: 60 x 103.53  feet
  • Bedrooms: 3 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 4
  • Walk Score: 62 
  • Transit Score: 73 
  • Listing agent: Carol Foderick
  • Listing ID: C4657110168 cottonwood drive toronto
Good For

A family. The North York home is in a great spot –  it's close to schools, parks, nature trails and Don Mills shopping. Also with the Eglinton crosstown coming in soon it'll be even more convenient to get around. 168 cottonwood drive toronto

Move On If

You want a bigger backyard. Unlike a mullet the party is very much in the front.  168 cottonwood drive toronto

Lead photo by

Matterport

