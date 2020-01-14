House of the week: 168 Cottonwood Drive

This house is anything but cookie-cutter. The newly renovated Toronto home mixes mid-century modern elements with contemporary design.

The home has a unique layout with lots of little cozy spaces to relax.

On the main floor is the kitchen, living and dining rooms. The kitchen is open and overlooks a sunken living room.

The space is technically open concept but the lowered living room allows for that distinction in space.

There are large double doors at the back of the living room that let in lots of natural light and lead out to the backyard.

The backyard is fully landscaped with a big patio and a hot tub, although it's unclear if that comes with the house or not.

The home has three bedrooms upstairs and one in the basement.

The rooms are a bit on the small side but the master bedroom is decently sized.

There's also more living space in the finished basement with a rec room and a home office space.

Specs

Address: 168 Cottonwood Dr.

Price: $1,989,000

Land Size: 60 x 103.53 feet

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 4

Walk Score: 62

Transit Score: 73

Listing agent: Carol Foderick

Listing ID: C4657110

Good For

A family. The North York home is in a great spot – it's close to schools, parks, nature trails and Don Mills shopping. Also with the Eglinton crosstown coming in soon it'll be even more convenient to get around.

Move On If

You want a bigger backyard. Unlike a mullet the party is very much in the front.