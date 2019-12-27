Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
16 winston grove toronto

Sold! This is what a $3 million house looks like in Toronto

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This Toronto home was completely gutted and rebuilt by a designer back in 2016. It's filled with luxury features from the sauna to the custom panelled walnut walls. 

16 winston grove torontoThe interior is clean and simple but nonetheless elegant.

16 winston grove torontoThe dark woods contrasted with the lighter natural material such as marble create a beautiful juxtaposition. 

16 winston grove torontoThe main floor is mostly open concept with the principal rooms flowing seamlessly between each other. 

16 winston grove torontoThe kitchen is large and looks onto the family room, so is perfect for entertaining or keeping an eye on the kids. 

16 winston grove torontoThe home has four bedrooms upstairs. 

16 winston grove torontoThe master suite is very spacious with a fireplace and a spa-like en suite. 

16 winston grove torontoBut as odd as it is to say the basement is where this home shines. 

16 winston grove torontoThe basement has a huge wine fridge, there's a dry sauna, indoor gym, home theatre, and a music studio. There's also an additional bedroom for guests. 

16 winston grove torontoThe only let down of the home is the backyard. It seems small and basic – but that could just be the snow. 16 winston grove toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 16 Winston Grove
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Size: 38 x 95 feet
  • Realtor: Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.
  • Hit the market at: $2,950,000
  • Sold for: $2,900,00016 winston grove toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

The incredible attention to detail in the construction is one factor, another might be all the luxury features. Regardless it's a quality home. 16 winston grove toronto

Was it worth it?

Considering in 2018 it sold for $2.6 million and this year it sold for almost $3 million I'd say the sellers did good and I don't think the buyers will have any remorse over their purchase. 16 winston grove toronto

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Sold! This is what a $3 million house looks like in Toronto

Condo of the week: 90 Sumach Street

Rental of the week: 2480 Dundas Street West

House of the week: 977 Meadow Wood Road

Airbnb of the week: $80 a night for a luxury loft in Toronto

Toronto is getting a condo completely covered in trees

This is what's replacing the McDonald's that just got demolished in Toronto

Sold! This is what a $7 million house in Toronto looks like