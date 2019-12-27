Sold! This is what a $3 million house looks like in Toronto

This Toronto home was completely gutted and rebuilt by a designer back in 2016. It's filled with luxury features from the sauna to the custom panelled walnut walls.

The interior is clean and simple but nonetheless elegant.

The dark woods contrasted with the lighter natural material such as marble create a beautiful juxtaposition.

The main floor is mostly open concept with the principal rooms flowing seamlessly between each other.

The kitchen is large and looks onto the family room, so is perfect for entertaining or keeping an eye on the kids.

The home has four bedrooms upstairs.

The master suite is very spacious with a fireplace and a spa-like en suite.

But as odd as it is to say the basement is where this home shines.

The basement has a huge wine fridge, there's a dry sauna, indoor gym, home theatre, and a music studio. There's also an additional bedroom for guests.

The only let down of the home is the backyard. It seems small and basic – but that could just be the snow.

The Essentials

Address: 16 Winston Grove

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Size: 38 x 95 feet

Realtor: Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

Hit the market at: $2,950,000

Sold for: $2,900,000

Why it sold for what it did?

The incredible attention to detail in the construction is one factor, another might be all the luxury features. Regardless it's a quality home.

Was it worth it?

Considering in 2018 it sold for $2.6 million and this year it sold for almost $3 million I'd say the sellers did good and I don't think the buyers will have any remorse over their purchase.