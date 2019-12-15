Toronto's newest apartment complex looks like a bunch of giant steps

A new purpose-built rental complex proposed for Pharmacy and Eglinton would provide 1,718 new rental housing units to Scarborough's Golden Mile area.

A low-rise rental complex comprised of eight buildings with 248 rental units currently sits at 860 Pharmacy Ave., but Starlight Investments has applied to introduce a site-specific policy to permit a full redevelopment of the location, according to Urban Toronto.

The proposal submitted to the city calls for five new rental buildings on the existing 26,927 m² site, measuring 9, 15, 17, 27, and 34 storeys.

One of the roads that connects the existing buildings in the current rental complex — the north-south segment of Craigton Drive — would be closed and a brand new road would be built between the proposed buildings.

Artist renderings of the proposed development, designed by IBI Group, show modern buildings with a stair-like appearance.

Of the 1,718 new rental housing units proposed for the site, 44 would be studios, 882 one-bedrooms, 675 two-bedrooms, and 117 three-bedrooms.

An 18 metre-wide privately-owned public space (POPS) is also proposed for the site, providing residents with access to much-needed public green space.

And though the majority of the interior space would be dedicated to residential units, the remaining area would be reserved for retail businesses.