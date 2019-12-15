Real Estate
Posted 11 hours ago
pharmacy eglinton rental complex

Toronto's newest apartment complex looks like a bunch of giant steps

A new purpose-built rental complex proposed for Pharmacy and Eglinton would provide 1,718 new rental housing units to Scarborough's Golden Mile area

 A low-rise rental complex comprised of eight buildings with 248 rental units currently sits at 860 Pharmacy Ave., but Starlight Investments has applied to introduce a site-specific policy to permit a full redevelopment of the location, according to Urban Toronto.

The proposal submitted to the city calls for five new rental buildings on the existing 26,927 m² site, measuring 9, 15, 17, 27, and 34 storeys. 

pharmacy eglinton rental complex

An artist rendering of one of the buildings proposed for the complex

One of the roads that connects the existing buildings in the current rental complex — the north-south segment of Craigton Drive — would be closed and a brand new road would be built between the proposed buildings. 

Artist renderings of the proposed development, designed by IBI Group, show modern buildings with a stair-like appearance. 

pharmacy eglinton rental complex

Artist rendering shows the stair-like design of the proposed buildings

Of the 1,718 new rental housing units proposed for the site, 44 would be studios, 882 one-bedrooms, 675 two-bedrooms, and 117 three-bedrooms.

An 18 metre-wide privately-owned public space (POPS) is also proposed for the site, providing residents with access to much-needed public green space. 

pharmacy eglinton rental complex

A rendering of the proposed POPS for the complex

And though the majority of the interior space would be dedicated to residential units, the remaining area would be reserved for retail businesses. 

City of Toronto

