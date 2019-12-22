Toronto is getting a condo completely covered in trees

A new development set to go up at the northwest corner of Davenport and Bedford in the Annex will quite literally look like a 259 ft. tall forest.

The project has been dubbed Designers Walk and would see a BBB Architects-designed high-rise condo covered in trees rise at 306 through 326 Davenport Rd.

A previous proposal for the project, from Cityzen Development Group and Greybrook Realty Partners, called for a 27-storey, 316 ft. tall building.

The newest version, which was has been submitted to the city for Site Plan Approval (SPA), calls for a shorter, 22-storey building, according to Urban Toronto.

While the original plan included 122 condo units, the newest version calls for a mix of four one-bedrooms, 77 two-bedrooms and 11 three-bedrooms — totalling at just 92 units.

The building would also have a retail component.

Parking for the tower would consist of a five-level underground garage with 212 parking spots, 172 of which would be reserved for residents.

The remaining spots would see 10 reserved for residential visitors and 30 for retail customers and/or employees.

The most unique part of the proposal is undoubtedly the many trees that would cover the building's facade, creating a "vertical forest" along its exterior.

In order to properly install, maintain and preserve the trees, they'd be chosen from a specific list of species that are capable of surviving in such a setting. They'd then be kept in planters that are both waterproof and thermally insulated.