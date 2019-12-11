Rental of the week: somewhere on Markham Street

The listing for this studio advertises this place as a "petite studio apartment" that is "fully functional." Petite, sure we can use that word. I would maybe say confined or dinky but that might be pedantic of me.

As for the fully functional part I'm calling BS. I've never seen a less functional apartment. Let's start with the layout.

I have never seen an apartment where I've been so confused by the layout.

For a studio you think it would be pretty simple – four walls and a bathroom and yet they've somehow turned one room into the most complicated space I've ever seen.

The basement apartment reminds me of an archaeological dig site of ancient ruins with exposed brick peaking out from random holes throughout the apartment.

And I can honestly say I have no idea where you'd put furniture, clothing or any other belongings that you may need to survive. If anyone can find a space to put even a blow up mattress please let me know because I can't see it.

So if the layout isn't functional are they talking about the kitchen that doesn't have a stove, oven or full size fridge?

Or maybe the bathroom that has exposed that has a shower the size of a coffin with three different types of tile?

The only thing I can say is functional are the lights because they're on in the picture and good thing too because there's only one window in this entire space.

Specs

Address: Markham Street (Bathurst Street & Queen Street West)

Type: Studio

Rent: $1,095/ month

Furnished? No

Utilities: Yes

Air conditioning? No

Bedrooms: 0

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: No

Laundry? Coin-operated on site

Outdoor space? "Shared yard" (Please note it's a strip of grass beside the house)

Pet friendly? Yes

Good For

Playing Tetris with your furniture.

Move On If

You would like a place to put a bed.