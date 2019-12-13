Real Estate
Olivia Levesque
Posted 52 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
hudson hotel toronto

Manhattan based Hudson Hotel to open its first Toronto location

Real Estate
Olivia Levesque
Posted 52 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto will soon be getting a new boutique hotel in the Fashion District.

Global lifestyle brand sbe Hotels comfirmed today they'll be bringing the Manhattan-based Hudson Hotel chain north of the border for the first time. The hotel will be taking up residence at 445 Adelaide St. West.

According to a press release, the hotel will feature "an array of...premium culinary and nightlife experiences, including a rooftop restaurant, a three-meal signature restaurant, expansive bar and cafe." 

husdon hotel toronto

This rendering of the Hudson Hotel Toronto shows what we can expect from the design team.

The 75,000 square foot hotel will feature 146 rooms and is slated to open in 2024.

Lead photo by

sbe Hotels

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Manhattan based Hudson Hotel to open its first Toronto location

Toronto's new condo building will also be a vertical farm

Sold! Toronto home goes for almost $2 million under asking

It looks like Toronto is moving ahead with controversial property tax hike

Toronto could soon get another Flatiron building

Condo of the week: 71 Simcoe Street

Rental of the week: somewhere on Markham Street

Toronto is finally getting its first development sign in a language other than English