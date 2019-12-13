Manhattan based Hudson Hotel to open its first Toronto location

Toronto will soon be getting a new boutique hotel in the Fashion District.

Global lifestyle brand sbe Hotels comfirmed today they'll be bringing the Manhattan-based Hudson Hotel chain north of the border for the first time. The hotel will be taking up residence at 445 Adelaide St. West.

According to a press release, the hotel will feature "an array of...premium culinary and nightlife experiences, including a rooftop restaurant, a three-meal signature restaurant, expansive bar and cafe."

The 75,000 square foot hotel will feature 146 rooms and is slated to open in 2024.