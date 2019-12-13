The CN Tower just finished off some long overdue renovations

If you've ever been inside the CN Tower's gift shop, then you know it was definitely in need of an upgrade.

Thankfully, the store underwent some much-needed renovations and the new-and-improved shop was just unveiled to the public.

Today we unveiled our newly renovated Gift Shop. Be sure to come by and check out all the great products we offer. You’re sure to find a few #holiday #gifts and maybe even a few things for yourself. pic.twitter.com/2AkRK7thIQ — CN Tower/La Tour CN (@TourCNTower) December 13, 2019

Designed by 2by4 and fabricated by ASTOUND, the renovated store has three impressive new design elements.

The first consists of six multipurpose icebergs that serve as retail displays, as well as sculptural pieces.

The icebergs were constructed using anti-scratch, anti-fingerprint, anti-graffiti, colour-core paint, and they look really cool too.

The second design element new to the CN Tower's gift shop is The City Grid, which is the largest feature of the renovation and acts as a centrepiece to the retail concept, according to ASTOUND.

The City Grid is placed over a faceted maple leaf and contains light

boxes that display interesting facts and statistics about the CN Tower and its history. The structure also serves as conventional retail shelving.

The final element consists of two multidimensional cash registers that are mirror images of each other.

The same anti-scratch, anti-fingerprint, anti-graffiti paint was used on each panel of the cash shrouds, and the 3D model was mirrored identically during the digital fabrication process.

"We are thrilled to be involved with this iconic Toronto-based

project," Dale Morgan, founder and CEO of ASTOUND, said in a statement.

"The CN Tower is the most recognizable building in the work and The ASTOUND team is excited to demonstrate our precise fabrication techniques on a project with such a global reach."