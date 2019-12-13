The CN Tower just finished off some long overdue renovations

Real Estate
If you've ever been inside the CN Tower's gift shop, then you know it was definitely in need of an upgrade. 

Thankfully, the store underwent some much-needed renovations and the new-and-improved shop was just unveiled to the public. 

Designed by 2by4 and fabricated by ASTOUND, the renovated store has three impressive new design elements. 

The first consists of six multipurpose icebergs that serve as retail displays, as well as sculptural pieces. 

The icebergs were constructed using anti-scratch, anti-fingerprint, anti-graffiti, colour-core paint, and they look really cool too. 

cn tower renovation

A photo of the newly-renovated gift shop at the CN Tower

The second design element new to the CN Tower's gift shop is The City Grid, which is the largest feature of the renovation and acts as a centrepiece to the retail concept, according to ASTOUND.

The City Grid is placed over a faceted maple leaf and contains light
boxes that display interesting facts and statistics about the CN Tower and its history. The structure also serves as conventional retail shelving.

cn tower renovation

The City Grid, a new design element in the CN Tower gift shop

The final element consists of two multidimensional cash registers that are mirror images of each other.

The same anti-scratch, anti-fingerprint, anti-graffiti paint was used on each panel of the cash shrouds, and the 3D model was mirrored identically during the digital fabrication process.

cn tower renovation

One of the Cash Shrouds in the new gift shop

"We are thrilled to be involved with this iconic Toronto-based
project," Dale Morgan, founder and CEO of ASTOUND, said in a statement. 

"The CN Tower is the most recognizable building in the work and The ASTOUND team is excited to demonstrate our precise fabrication techniques on a project with such a global reach."

Photos by

ASTOUND

