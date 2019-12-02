Airbnb of the week: $71 a night for a charming Toronto loft by the beach

Winter, spring, summer or fall — this place is darling! The decor is rustic and comfortable, with barn board flooring and unique touches throughout.

There's a patio to lounge on in the summer and a woodburning fireplace to snuggle around in the winter. It's ideal for any season.

The loft is located in an old Toronto home in the Beaches and is within walking distance to Leslieville, the lake and the Distillery District.

The place has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

Up the loft stairs is the master suite, which has an extremely comfy queen size bed, at least according to the reviews.

The other bedroom has a single bed.

There's also a full kitchen where you can cook your own meals.

Specs

Neighbourhood: The Beaches

Price: $71 /night

Guests: 3

Bedrooms: 2

Beds: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Perks: Indoor fireplace

Good for

Long walks on the beach.

Move on if

You're not good with stairs.