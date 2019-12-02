Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
beaches airbnb toronto

Airbnb of the week: $71 a night for a charming Toronto loft by the beach

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Winter, spring, summer or fall — this place is darling! The decor is rustic and comfortable, with barn board flooring and unique touches throughout.

There's a patio to lounge on in the summer and a woodburning fireplace to snuggle around in the winter. It's ideal for any season. 

The loft is located in an old Toronto home in the Beaches and is within walking distance to Leslieville, the lake and the Distillery District. 

The place has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

Up the loft stairs is the master suite, which has an extremely comfy queen size bed, at least according to the reviews

The other bedroom has a single bed. 

There's also a full kitchen where you can cook your own meals.

Specs
  • Neighbourhood: The Beaches
  • Price: $71 /night 
  • Guests: 3
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Beds: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Perks: Indoor fireplace
Good for

Long walks on the beach. 

Move on if

You're not good with stairs.

Lead photo by

Airbnb

