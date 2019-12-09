Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 9 hours ago
Annex Airbnb Toronto

Airbnb of the week: Stylish Toronto home for $150 a night

I wanted to stay here from the picture of the kitchen alone. It looks like my dream kitchen and the rest of the house is pretty dreamy too. 

Listed for $150 a night you get private access to two floors of this gorgeous Annex Victorian. 

Annex Airbnb TorontoThe home is very stylish with designer touches throughout. The main rooms are bright and spacious, with plenty of space to cook and lounge if you're opting for a night in. 

Annex Airbnb TorontoThere are two bedrooms each with their own bathroom. One of the rooms has a king size bed, while the other has a queen. 

Annex Airbnb TorontoThe listing does say the space can accommodate up to 8 people, but after reading the reviews it seems it's better for two couples as the other sleeping arrangements aren't ideal. 

Annex Airbnb TorontoIf you're staying here in the summer there's also a lovely patio that guests can access.  

Annex Airbnb Toronto

Specs
  • Neighbourhood: Annex
  • Price: $150 /night 
  • Guests: 8
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Beds: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2.5
  • Perks: Amazing locationAnnex Airbnb Toronto
Good for

Sightseeing. You’re within walking distance of Kensington Market, the University of Toronto, the Royal Ontario Museum, Little Italy, the Art Gallery of Ontario, Chinatown and more.annex airbnb toronto

Move on if

You need more bedrooms. One of the beds is a single fold out in the second bedroom, according to one of the reviewers

Lead photo by

Airbnb

