Airbnb of the week: Stylish Toronto home for $150 a night

I wanted to stay here from the picture of the kitchen alone. It looks like my dream kitchen and the rest of the house is pretty dreamy too.

Listed for $150 a night you get private access to two floors of this gorgeous Annex Victorian.

The home is very stylish with designer touches throughout. The main rooms are bright and spacious, with plenty of space to cook and lounge if you're opting for a night in.

There are two bedrooms each with their own bathroom. One of the rooms has a king size bed, while the other has a queen.

The listing does say the space can accommodate up to 8 people, but after reading the reviews it seems it's better for two couples as the other sleeping arrangements aren't ideal.

If you're staying here in the summer there's also a lovely patio that guests can access.

Specs

Neighbourhood: Annex

Price: $150 /night

Guests: 8

Bedrooms: 2

Beds: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Perks: Amazing location

Good for

Sightseeing. You’re within walking distance of Kensington Market, the University of Toronto, the Royal Ontario Museum, Little Italy, the Art Gallery of Ontario, Chinatown and more.

Move on if

You need more bedrooms. One of the beds is a single fold out in the second bedroom, according to one of the reviewers.