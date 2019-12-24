House of the week: 977 Meadow Wood Road

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
977 meadow wood road mississauga

This home was built to be eco-friendly, sustainable and shared. Just outside of Toronto in Mississauga you’ll find this truly unique living space. 977 meadow wood road mississauga

Probably one of the more unique characteristics of this home is the fact that it was built using straw bale for walls and insulation.

977 meadow wood road mississaugaThe home was designed by Martin Liefhebber, who’s known for using sustainable materials. Using hay bales is a technique that harkens back to early European settlers in the 1800’s.

977 meadow wood road mississaugaThe home is also ideal for communal living, whether it be a multi-generational family or as an alternative retirement home. 

977 meadow wood road mississaugaAt the centre of the L-shaped house is a big, bright kitchen, dining and living room. The space has soaring ceilings and a stone fireplace, which can also be used as a pizza oven just FYI. 

977 meadow wood road mississaugaThe interior is quite Scandinavian and natural with exposed wood beams, plain white walls and concrete floors. 

977 meadow wood road mississaugaThe shared space connects three separate 1,000-square-foot-apartments. 

977 meadow wood road mississaugaEach of the apartments have a roughed-in kitchen, a fireplace, full bathroom and a den. 

977 meadow wood road mississaugaThere’s a fourth smaller apartment in the basement that walks out onto a patio. 

977 meadow wood road mississaugaSpeaking of outdoor space, the surrounding nature is breathtaking. The architect set the house back from the road and it blends naturally with the trees. 

977 meadow wood road mississaugaOn the half-acre of land there’s a butterfly and bee garden. The entire property seems so tranquil and serene despite being in a relatively urban setting. 977 meadow woods road toronto

Specs 
  • Address: 977 Meadow Wood Road
  • Price: $2,345,000
  • Land Size: 87.73 x 218.11 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Parking: 5
  • Walk Score: 55
  • Transit Score: 47
  • Listing agent: Lesli Gaynor
  • Listing ID: W4651087977 meadow wood road mississauga
Good For

The apocalypse. This home is stacked with eco-desirable features such as straw bale walls and a solar panel roof. The listing also boasts this home as “climate resilient”, so I assume you’d be fine in one of those crazy power outages we had a few years ago.  977 meadow wood road mississauga

Move On If

You want to be on the subway line. This home is in Mississauga so if you work in Toronto central you’ll have to commute. 977 meadow wood road mississauga

Lead photo by

Houssmax

