House of the week: 977 Meadow Wood Road

This home was built to be eco-friendly, sustainable and shared. Just outside of Toronto in Mississauga you’ll find this truly unique living space.

Probably one of the more unique characteristics of this home is the fact that it was built using straw bale for walls and insulation.

The home was designed by Martin Liefhebber, who’s known for using sustainable materials. Using hay bales is a technique that harkens back to early European settlers in the 1800’s.

The home is also ideal for communal living, whether it be a multi-generational family or as an alternative retirement home.

At the centre of the L-shaped house is a big, bright kitchen, dining and living room. The space has soaring ceilings and a stone fireplace, which can also be used as a pizza oven just FYI.

The interior is quite Scandinavian and natural with exposed wood beams, plain white walls and concrete floors.

The shared space connects three separate 1,000-square-foot-apartments.

Each of the apartments have a roughed-in kitchen, a fireplace, full bathroom and a den.

There’s a fourth smaller apartment in the basement that walks out onto a patio.

Speaking of outdoor space, the surrounding nature is breathtaking. The architect set the house back from the road and it blends naturally with the trees.

On the half-acre of land there’s a butterfly and bee garden. The entire property seems so tranquil and serene despite being in a relatively urban setting.

Specs

Address: 977 Meadow Wood Road

Price: $2,345,000

Land Size: 87.73 x 218.11 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 5

Walk Score: 55

Transit Score: 47

Listing agent: Lesli Gaynor

Listing ID: W4651087

Good For

The apocalypse. This home is stacked with eco-desirable features such as straw bale walls and a solar panel roof. The listing also boasts this home as “climate resilient”, so I assume you’d be fine in one of those crazy power outages we had a few years ago.

Move On If

You want to be on the subway line. This home is in Mississauga so if you work in Toronto central you’ll have to commute.