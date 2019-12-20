Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
62 woodlawn avenue west toronto

Sold! This is what a $7 million house in Toronto looks like

Designed by architect Peter Kellner, this 9,500-square-foot property in Toronto oozes luxury.

Not only does this home boast six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, but there’s also a two-storey coach house on the grounds.

62 woodlawn avenue west torontoAnd if that wasn't enough there's an indoor pool, an elevator, and a home gym. 

62 woodlawn avenue west torontoThe main floor has large principal rooms that are elegant and classic. 

62 woodlawn avenue west torontoThe kitchen is filled with natural light thanks to the huge bay window.

62 woodlawn avenue west torontoThe breakfast nook, which looks out over the garden, is particularly spectacular.  

62 woodlawn avenue west torontoThe 10-foot high ceilings throughout the home make all the spaces feel airy. 

62 woodlawn avenue west torontoThe bedrooms are spacious and while the bathrooms could maybe use a bit of an update they're still spiffy. 

62 woodlawn avenue west torontoAs for the coach house, well it's just darling and I think I might like it more than the main house. 

62 woodlawn avenue west torontoThe sunroom is perfect for a studio or just reading a book for the afternoon. 

62 woodlawn avenue west torontoThe gardens are also stunning and were landscaped by Janet Rosenberg, who's designed places like Mirvish Gardens and Courthouse Square.62 woodlawn avenue west toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 62 Woodlawn Avenue West
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 6 + 3
  • Bathrooms: 7
  • Size: 50 x 178.58 feet
  • Realtor: Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.
  • Hit the market at: $7,250,000
  • Sold for: $7,000,00062 woodlawn avenue west toronto
Why it sold for what it did?


The location, the indoor pool, the additional coach house – all these things make it a multi-million dollar house but that being said some parts of the home are a bit dated, which might be why it went for almost $1 million under asking. 62 woodlawn avenue west toronto

Was it worth it?

Well considering it was originally listed for just under $8 million I'd say that the buyer is probably relatively pleased with their purchase. 

62 woodlawn avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

