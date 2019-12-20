Sold! This is what a $7 million house in Toronto looks like

Designed by architect Peter Kellner, this 9,500-square-foot property in Toronto oozes luxury.

Not only does this home boast six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, but there’s also a two-storey coach house on the grounds.

And if that wasn't enough there's an indoor pool, an elevator, and a home gym.

The main floor has large principal rooms that are elegant and classic.

The kitchen is filled with natural light thanks to the huge bay window.

The breakfast nook, which looks out over the garden, is particularly spectacular.

The 10-foot high ceilings throughout the home make all the spaces feel airy.

The bedrooms are spacious and while the bathrooms could maybe use a bit of an update they're still spiffy.

As for the coach house, well it's just darling and I think I might like it more than the main house.

The sunroom is perfect for a studio or just reading a book for the afternoon.

The gardens are also stunning and were landscaped by Janet Rosenberg, who's designed places like Mirvish Gardens and Courthouse Square.

The Essentials

Address: 62 Woodlawn Avenue West

Type: House

Bedrooms: 6 + 3

Bathrooms: 7

Size: 50 x 178.58 feet

Realtor: Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

Hit the market at: $7,250,000

Sold for: $7,000,000

Why it sold for what it did?



The location, the indoor pool, the additional coach house – all these things make it a multi-million dollar house but that being said some parts of the home are a bit dated, which might be why it went for almost $1 million under asking.

Was it worth it?

Well considering it was originally listed for just under $8 million I'd say that the buyer is probably relatively pleased with their purchase.