This $50 million mansion near Toronto looks like the Palace of Versailles

If you've always wanted to live like royalty and you somehow have enough big bucks stashed away to purchase a mansion, then look no further because this "house" up for sale in Mississauga looks like something out of a fairytale.

Located at 2275 Doulton Dr., the 25,000 sq. ft. Saint George Manor is selling for a whopping $50 million.

But photos of the home — if you can call it that — prove that if any house in the world is going to sell for that much, it's probably this one.

This mansion is perfect for you if you've ever had the desire to have two separate rooms called "The Great Hall" and "The Great Room," respectively.

An online listing for the home explains that its design was inspired by a French palace and it was "built to exacting detail and luxury."

The palace is equipped with six bedrooms, each with their own ensuite bathroom and many of them with balconies.

It has 13 bathrooms, an indoor pool, a nightclub, a nanny suite and a full professional workout facility.

And it's not just any old gym. The floors of the workout facility are actually made from recycled Nike soles.

The mansion also has 15 parking spots for all your luxury cars and a professional theatre with seating designed by Lamborghini.

Meanwhile, the kitchen is perfect for someone looking to hire someone to do all their cooking for them.

The palace sits on a large lot of land filled with greenery that offers privacy from nearby properties, and it borders on the Mississauga Golf and Country Club and Credit River.

If any of the above-mentioned amenities pique your interest and you just happen to have an extra $50 million lying around, be sure to make an offer on this one-of-a-kind property while the rest of us admire it from afar.